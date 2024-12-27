Mamata Machinery turns multibagger on debut, how DAM Capital & 3 others fared on listing

Shares of five companies namely- DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Transrail Lighting, Sanathan Textiles and Concord Enviro- made their Dalal Street debut today, delivering decent to strong listing pop to investors. All these IPOs were open for bidding on Thursday, December 19 and Monday, December 23, cumulatively raising more than Rs 2,900 crore.

Mamata Machinery

Shares of Mamata Machinery turned multibagger on its stock market debut as the packaging machinery maker was listed at Rs 600 on NSE, a premium of 146.91 per cent over its issue price of Rs 243. The stock kicked off its maiden trading session with the same premium and price on BSE.



Ahmedabad-based Mamata Machinery sold its shares in the price band of Rs 230-243 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 61 shares and its multiples thereafter. The company raised a total of Rs 179.30 crore, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 73,82,340 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 194.95 times.



DAM Capital Advisors

Shares of DAM Capital Advisors delivered a bumper listing pop on its stock market debut as the investment banking player was listed at Rs 393 on BSE, a premium of 38.87 per cent over its issue price of Rs 283. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 38.83 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 392.90 on BSE.



Mumbai-based DAM Capital Advisors sold its shares in the price band of Rs 260-283 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 53 shares and its multiples. The company raised a total of Rs 840.25 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,96,90,900 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a strong 82.08 times.



Transrail Lighting

Shares of Transrail Lighting delivered a strong listing pop on its stock market debut as the construction and engineering was listed at Rs 590 on NSE, a premium of 36.57 per cent over its issue price of Rs 432. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 35.45 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 585.15 on BSE.



Mumbai-based Transrail Lighting offered its shares in the price band of Rs 410-432 apiece, for which investors could apply for a minimum of 34 shares and its multiples. It raised a total of Rs 838.91 crore via IPO route, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,01,60,000 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 80.80 times.



Sanathan Textiles

Shares of Sanathan Textiles delivered a strong listing pop on its stock market debut as the construction and engineering was listed at Rs 422.30 on NSE, a premium of 31.56 per cent over its issue price of Rs 321. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 30.56 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 419.10 on BSE.



Silvassa-based Sanathan Textiles sold its shares in the price band of Rs 305-321 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 46 shares and its multiples. It is looking to raise Rs 550 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46,72,898 equity shares worth Rs 150 crore. The issue was overall subscribed a decent 35.12 times.



Concord Enviro Systems

Shares of Concord Enviro Systems delivered a strong listing pop on its stock market debut as the construction and engineering was listed at Rs 832 on NSE, a premium of 18.69 per cent over its issue price of Rs 701. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 17.83 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 826 on BSE.



Concord Enviro Systems sold its shares in the price band of Rs 665-701 apiece, for which investors could apply for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples. The Mumbai-based company raised Rs 500.33 crore through primary markets, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46,40,888 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 10.67 times.