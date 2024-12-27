Stocks in news today: DAM Capital, Mamata Machinery, SKF India, Mazagon, Jubilant Foods & IndusInd Bank

Indian benchmark indices settled little changed on Thursday, on the last expiry of the year amid the absence of major domestic and global triggers. BSE Sensex shed merely 0.39 points to end at 78,472.48. NSE's Nifty50 gained 22.55 points or 0.1 per cent, to settle at 23,750.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 27, 2024:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Hardwyn India and NMDC will trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-split today. Rights issues of Anupam Finserv and Dhanlakshmi Bank will also open today.



Mamata Machinery, DAM Captial: Five companies namely- DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Transrail Lighting, Sanathan Textiles and Concord Enviro- shall make their Dalal Street debut today. All these IPOs had opened for bidding on December 19 and December 23, cumulatively raising more than Rs 2,900 crore.



IndusInd Bank: The private lender has announced the sale of its microfinance institution (MFI) retail loan pool, which has an outstanding value of Rs 1,573 crore, said some media reports. The bank is offering the entire pool on a 100 per cent cash basis, aiming to optimise its balance sheet and improve liquidity.



Jubilant FoodWorks: The Domino's operator has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India for the purchase of a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and certain other products from The Coca-Cola Company’s authorized bottlers. The marketing activities for these products will be undertaken in the usual/ordinary course.



Power Mech Projects: The construction player has secured a Rs 186 crore order from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. Under the order, it will provide field operation and maintenance services for the 2 x 660 MW Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant in Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh, for the next five-year period, starting from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2029.



Dixon Technologies: The company’s subsidiary, Dixon Electro Manufacturing, has signed an MOU with Cellecor Gadgets for the manufacturing of refrigerators and related components for Cellecor.



SKF India: The abrasives player's board has approved the demerger of the its industrial business into SKF India (Industrial), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, which is subject to the receipt of requisite approvals. SKF Industrial will issue 1 equity share for every 1 share held by eligible shareholders of SKF India. SKF Industrial will be listed on BSE and NSE.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a License Agreement for a Lemon Tree Hotel with 76 rooms in Bapane, Maharashtra. The property will be managed by its subsidiary Carnation Hotels and is expected to open in FY26.



Gujarat Fluorochemicals: The company board has approved the slump sale of a 57 MW captive power plant to the company’s subsidiary IGREL Mahidad, for Rs 200 crore. Additionally, the Board has approved an investment of up to Rs 40 crore in the company’s subsidiary IGREL Mahidad, and Rs 200 crore in Flurry Wind Energy in one or more tranches for a 26 per cent stake.



RBL Bank: The private sector lender participated in the initial public offering (IPO) of DAM Capital Advisors through an offer-for-sale process and divested its entire shareholding of 8.16 per cent in DAM. After this transaction, the bank no longer holds any equity shareholding in DAM Capital. The IPO was open from December 19 to December 23.



Gensol Engineering: The engineering company has secured an EPC contract worth Rs 897.47 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy Development for 225 MW grid-connected solar PV projects at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda, Gujarat. The project includes three years of operation and maintenance.



HMA Agro Industries: The company board of meat exporters has approved the sanction of various credit facilities amounting to Rs 160 crore granted by HDFC Bank to HMA Agro.