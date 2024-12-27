Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment: Maximum 2% chance of getting shares; here's why

Unimech Aerospace IPO, which saw a bumper response from investors during the bidding process, has now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares after a stellar bidding for the issue. The company saw a solid interest from the investors.



The IPO of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing fetched more than 76.17 lakh applications. Net of the Rs 149.55 crore anchor book, the IPO of Unimech Aerospace fetched bids worth Rs 64,736.88 crore for its Rs 350.45 crore offering as the issue was overall booked a stellar 175.31 times.



On an individual basis, the quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 317.63 times, fetching bids worth Rs 33,367.85 crore. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 263.78 times, attracting bids for Rs 20,783.31 crore for their allocation. Retail portion was booked 56.74 times, getting bids for Rs 10,431.13 crore for their allocation. Even employees of the company made bids for Rs 154.59 crore, or 97.81 times for their reservation.



Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Unimech Aerospace IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: 2 investors out of 117 investors will get 266 shares (Probability: 1.7 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 211 investors will get 266 shares (Probability: 0.47 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 44 investors will get 19 shares. (Probability: 2.27 per cent)



The IPO of Unimech Aerospace was open for bidding between December 23 and December 26. The Bengaluru-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 745-785 per share with a lot size of 19 shares. The company raised Rs 500 crore via its primary offering, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of same amount.



Grey market premium (GMP) of Unimech Aerospace has seen a sharp upsurge following a bumper response from investors, signaling another stellar listing at the bourses. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 630 in the unofficial market, indicating a listing of 80 per cent for the investors.