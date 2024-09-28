Upcoming IPOs this week: 3 SME IPOs to open, check issue size, price band, IPO allotment

The next few months are set to be exciting for investors as several major companies prepare to enter the IPO market. These include Hyundai Motor, Swiggy, Waaree Energies, NTPC Green, NSE, and others. Let’s take a look at the new IPOs scheduled between September 30 and October 4.

Subam Papers IPO

- Dates: Open from September 30 to October 3

- Price Band: ₹144 to ₹152 per share

- Allotment Date: October 4

- Lot Size: 800 shares

- Total Issue Size: 6,164,800 shares

- Fresh Issue: 6,164,800 shares

- Listing on BSE SME: October 8

Business Model

Founded in October 2006, Subam Papers Limited manufactures craft paper and paper products, utilizing waste paper as raw material. As of March 31, 2024, the installed capacity for craft paper was 300 metric tons per day (MTPD), totaling an annual capacity of 93,600 tons.

The company is capable of producing and supplying craft paper and duplex board in various colors. Their products have a GSM ranging from 120 to 300, a bursting factor of 16 to 35, and deckle sizes from 2,000 mm to 4,400 mm, with a reel diameter of up to 1,400 mm. Additionally, the company has substantial facilities for raw material storage.

Paramount Dye Tec IPO

- Dates: Open from September 30 to October 3

- Price Band: Rs 111 to Rs 117 per share

- Allotment Date: October 4

- Lot Size: 1,200 shares

- Total Issue Size: 2,430,000 shares

- Fresh Issue: 2,430,000 shares

- Listing on NSE SME: October 8

Business Model

Founded in January 2014, Paramount Dye Tec Limited recycles waste synthetic fiber to produce yarn, serving the B2B segment of the textile industry. The company offers a range of synthetic fiber and yarn products, including acrylic, polyester, nylon, wool, hand-knitting, and acrylic blended yarn, known for their quality and strength. The company has two manufacturing units located in the villages of Mangrah and Kum Khurd in Punjab.

NeoPolitan Pizza and Foods IPO

- Dates: Open from September 30 to October 4

- Price Band: Rs 20 per share

- Allotment Date: October 7

- Lot Size: 6,000 shares

- Total Issue Size: 6,000,000 shares

- Fresh Issue: 6,000,000 shares

- Listing on BSE SME: October 9

Business Model

Founded in February 2011, Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Limited operates in two segments: restaurant operations and trading of agricultural products. The company owns and operates restaurants and also works through a franchise model. It specializes in Neapolitan-style pizzas made from fresh ingredients and offers a variety of toppings, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. Neapolitan pizza is ISO 22000:2018 certified and the menu features a range of soups, salads, breads, pastas, hand-tossed pizzas, and desserts. The concept is family- and kid-friendly.

Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Limited also trades agricultural products such as wheat, rice, tomatoes, and onions. This week, it is notable that these SME IPOs will be coming to market instead of the main board.