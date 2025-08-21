Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gems, Shreeji IPOs close today: Check bidding status & GMPs

Four IPOs namely- Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping Global, Gem Aromatics and Patel Retail- will close for bidding today, that is on Thursday, August 21. All these four issues had opened on Tuesday, August 19, cumulatively raising a total of Rs 3,185 crore via their primary offering. Here are key things to know about these IPOs:



Q. What is the GMP of Vikram Solar, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping IPOs?

All these four IPOs are witnessing a demand and their latest grey market premiums (GMP) is signaling a 10-18 per cent listing gains for the investors. Despite being the smallest among them, Patel Retail is leading the race in grey market with a Rs 48 per cent premium suggesting a 19 per cent listing pop.

Vikram Solar's GMP is firm at Rs 45 apiece, while Shreeji Shipping is seen at Rs 35 apiece as both issues signal a 14 per cent listing pop each. Gem Aromatic is the last in terms of GMP as it is commanding a premium of 29-31 per share, suggesting nearly a 9-10 per gains for the investors.



Q. Can I still apply for these IPOs today?

Yes. One can still apply for these IPOs. The bidding window is open today. An investor need to apply and create the mandate for the IPOs by 5 pm, Thursday, August 21. Any bids placed after that shall be considered invalid.



Q How can I check the subscription status of these IPOs?

One can check the subscription status for these IPOs on websites of BSE and NSE with details of all the categories separately.

Here is the subscription status of these four IPOs as of 1.10 pm on Thursday, August 21

Vikram Solar: The IPO was subscribed 12.68 times, led by HNI (32.86 times) and QIB push (9.90 times). Retail quota was booked 5.70 times.

The IPO was subscribed 12.68 times, led by HNI (32.86 times) and QIB push (9.90 times). Retail quota was booked 5.70 times. Shreeji Solar: The IPO was subscribed 18.29 times, led by HNI (38.20 times) and retail push (14.59 times). QIB quota was booked 9.85times.

The IPO was subscribed 18.29 times, led by HNI (38.20 times) and retail push (14.59 times). QIB quota was booked 9.85times. Gem Aromatics: The IPO was subscribed 8.28 times, with HNI portion being booked 18.89 times and retail portion subscribed 6.60 times. QIB allocation was seen 3.05 times bidding for their allocation.

The IPO was subscribed 8.28 times, with HNI portion being booked 18.89 times and retail portion subscribed 6.60 times. QIB allocation was seen 3.05 times bidding for their allocation. Patel Retail: The IPO was subscribed 40.65 times, with HNI portion being booked 69.61 times and retail portion subscribed 30.69 times. QIB allocation was saw 18.64 times bidding for their allocation.



Q. When will the allotment for these IPOs be announced?

The basis of allotment for these IPOs will be finalized on Friday, August 22 and one can expect the revocation of IPO mandates or debit of funds by Monday, August 25. All these four companies will make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, August 26.