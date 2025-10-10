WeWork India IPO shares to list today; will it deliver listing pop? Check latest GMP

Shares of WeWork India Management are scheduled to commence trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, 10 October, following an IPO that raised Rs 3,000 crore through an offer-for-sale of 4,62,96,296 equity shares. The IPO, which ran from 3 to 7 October, was priced in a band of Rs 615-648 per share with a lot size of 23 shares.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, muted bidding and a sharp drop in grey market premium (GMP) point to restrained listing expectations as the company takes its first step as a listed entity. Investor sentiment turned cautious ahead of the listing, with the GMP falling from around Rs 5 during the bidding phase to zero prior to debut.

This decline reflects ongoing market volatility and a string of recent underwhelming market debuts. As of the last update, the unofficial market offered no premium on WeWork India shares, indicating a likely flat or negative listing price for investors.

The IPO’s subscription numbers reflected this restraint. The overall issue received bids for just 1.15 times the shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed the strongest interest with a 1.79 times subscription, while the employees’ quota was subscribed at 1.87 times. However, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors underperformed, with subscription levels at 23 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.

Advertisement

WeWork India, incorporated in 2016 and based in Bengaluru, operates as a flexible workspace solutions provider. Its offerings range from custom-designed buildings and offices to co-working spaces and hybrid digital solutions.

Brokerages largely voiced support for the company’s long-term growth potential but have maintained a cautious tone in the short term. The book running lead managers for the issue included JM Financial, ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and 360 ONE WAM, with MUFG Intime India acting as registrar.

With GMP indicators and subscription data signalling a tepid start, attention remains on the opening price and early trading performance of WeWork India’s shares. The debut follows a period of market unpredictability and subdued IPO activity, with listing sentiment closely tied to broader market conditions.