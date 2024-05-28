scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
BJP election win, stock market: Defence, CG, power shares may do well if NDA retains power

Feedback

BJP election win, stock market: Defence, CG, power shares may do well if NDA retains power

Nomura said domestic sectors such as financials, consumer discretionary, infrastructure and PSUs may outperform if NDA gets close to 400 seats. IT services and healthcare are seen underperforming in such a case.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Elections 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher expects continuation of policy if the NDA comes back to power. It see themes around infrastructure, defence, capital goods, new energy and tourism to do well.  Elections 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher expects continuation of policy if the NDA comes back to power. It see themes around infrastructure, defence, capital goods, new energy and tourism to do well. 

Defence, capital goods (CG), industrials and power shares may do well if the BJP-led NDA comes to power for the third straight term. A weaker BJP mandate may, on the other hand, lead to more spending on consumption and lower income households that broader markets may not like, UBS said in a note. Such a scenario, the foreign brokerage said, could help consumption-led sectors perform relatively well.  

Related Articles

While UBS expects a BJP retaining single majority ie over 272 seats as its base case, any unexpected outcome will likely be perceived negatively at least at first, due to political instability and possible policy paralysis weighing on business sentiment and impacting investor confidence. 

"This could trigger knee-jerk reactions in financial markets in the near term, with equity valuations possibly testing pre-NDA levels," it said.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects continuation of policy if the NDA comes back to power. It sees themes around infrastructure, defence, capital goods, new energy and tourism to do well. 

"Consumer, two-wheeler and tractors can get a boost from green shoots in rural demand and expectations of normal monsoons," it said.

Nomura India expects positive market reaction particularly if NDA gets close to 400 seats. Domestic sectors such as financials, consumer discretionary, infrastructure and PSUs may outperform in such a scenario. IT services and healthcare are seen underperforming in such a case.

If BJP falls short of majority but still forms government with its NDA allies, Nomura expects a sell off in highly valued domestic oriented sectors particularly industrials, infrastructure, PSUs. It expects banking, consumption, pharmaceutical to outperform in such a scenario.

Meanwhile, if INDIA coilation comes to power, Nomura expects a selloff across domestic oriented sectors particularly financials, industrial/infrastructure, consumer discretionary, PSUs. 

"Consumer staples, IT services and pharmaceuticals are likely to outperform," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 28, 2024, 8:01 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement