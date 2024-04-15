Market crash in numbers: Investors lose Rs 8 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty tumble amid Iran-Israel tensions

Sensex tanked 736 pts to 73,508 in the early deals on Monday amid an across the board sell-off in the equity market sparked by the Iran-Israel tensions. Nifty too slipped 234 pts to 22,285 onreflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Related Articles

Investors lose 8 lakh crore

Investor wealth shrinked by Rs 8.21 lakh crore to Rs 391.46 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 399.67 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on April 12. Stocks such as Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and SBI led the losses on Sensex, falling up to 3% in early deals.

20 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 70 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 20 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Monday.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,330 stocks, only 415 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2812 stocks were trading in the red while 103 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, banking, auto shares top losers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the red on BSE today. Capital goods, banking, auto, IT metal, oil and gas shares led the losses on Dalal Street today. BSE capital goods, bankex, auto, IT, metal, oil and gas indices tanked 610 points, 695 pts, 584 pts, 236 pts, 289 pts and 191 pts, respectively.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 208 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the early morning session. On the other hand, 100 shares hit their upper circuit limits, defying the negative sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 560 pts to 40,348, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index slipped 924 pts to 44,947 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 8027 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 6341 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.