Market crash in numbers: Rs 7 lakh cr wiped out as Sensex tanks 1,100 pts in early deals   

Sensex tanked over 1,100 pts in early deals on Monday due to volatility in global markets ahead of US Presidential elections outcome. The voting for election will be held on November 5. Sensex fell 1139 pts to 78,585 and Nifty slipped 338 pts to 23,964, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Investor wealth declined by Rs 7.31 lakh crore to Rs 440.79 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 448.10 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Adani Ports, Power Grid and Titan Industries led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 3.63% in early deals. On Sensex, 27 stocks were trading in the red.

157 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

Despite the weakness in market, as many as 157 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 27 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals today.

Market breadth in red

Out of 3,932 stocks traded, 1,059 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2,737 stocks were trading in the red while 157 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 178 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the early morning session. On the other hand, 310 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 626 pts to 45,675, signaling weakness in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stock index slipped 1074 pts to 54,548 level.

FII-DII selloff

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 211.93 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors offloaded Rs 211.93 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty ended the Muhurat Trading session for Diwali 2024 on a strong note. Sensex rose 335.06 points, or 0.42% higher on Friday at 79,724.12 and Nifty 50 gained 99.00 points, or 0.41%, to end at 24,304.35.