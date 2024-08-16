Market in numbers: Investors gain Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex hits 80K mark in noon session

Sensex and Nifty surged on Friday as global stock markets rallied post US jobs and spending data, which eased recession concerns. Sensex climbed 895 pts to 80,004 and Nifty rose 262 points to 24,406 in the afternoon session. Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 4.77 lakh crore to Rs 449.06 lakh crore against Rs 444.29 lakh crore on Wednesday.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 28 were trading in the green. M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the top gainers on Sensex, rising up to 2.92%. Market remained closed on August 15 on account of Independence Day.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers.

81 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 81 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 20 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals today.

Market breadth in green

Of 3156 stocks traded, 2,209 stocks were trading in the green. Around 844 stocks were trading in the red and 103 stocks remained unchanged.

Midcap, smallcap indices surge

BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 420 pts to 46,976 and 490 pts to 52,955, respectively.

Capital goods, IT, auto shares top gainers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green. Auto, banking, capital goods and IT shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 811 points, 572 pts, 613 pts and 711 pts, respectively.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 118 stocks hit their upper circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 92 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2595.27 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2236.21 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended higher on August 14. Sensex closed 150 pts higher at 79,105 and Nifty ended 5 pts higher at 24,143.

US market

Overnight, US market ended with big gains.

Dow Jones closed 538 pts higher at 40,546 and Nasdaq added 399 pts to 17,591. S&P 500 closed 90 pts higher at 5,545 on Thursday.

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei gained 1126 pts to 37,853 and Hang Seng rose 287 pts to 17,396 today. Taiwan Weighted index climbed 446 pts to 22,341. Kospi added 47 pts to 2691 today.

European markets

FTSE rose 66.30 pts to 8180 on Thursday. France's CAC added 90 pts to 7423 and DAX closed 298 points higher at 18,183.