Market in numbers: Investors gain Rs 5 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty snap five-day losing streak

Sensex and Nifty staged a strong recovery on Monday after falling for last five sessions. Sensex climbed 838 pts to 80,240 and Nifty rose 225 points to 24,405 in early deals. Stocks such as ICICI Bank, M&M, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and HUL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.69%.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers

Investors gain Rs 5.39 lakh crore

Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 5.39 lakh crore to Rs 442.37 lakh crore today against Rs 436.98 lakh crore on Friday.

125 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 112 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 134 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Monday.

Mid cap, small cap stocks shine

The BSE midcap Index climbed 292 points to 45,745 and BSE small cap index rose 601 pts to 52,936

Banking, auto, IT shares top gainers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green. Banking, auto and IT shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 737 points, 674 pts and 404 pts, respectively.

Market breadth in green

Of 3,971 stocks traded, 2521 stocks were trading in the green. Around stocks 1275 were trading in the red while 175 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, IT, oil & gas shares top gainers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green. Consumer durables, banking and auto shares shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 698 points, 489 pts and 554 pts, respectively.

Lower circuits higher than upper circuits

Around 263 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 272 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,036.75 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 4,259.29 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended lower on Friday. Sensex lost 663 pts to 79,402 and Nifty fell 218 points to 24,180.