Market in numbers: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day winning run; investor wealth unchanged 

Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade today after two sessions of gains. Investor wealth was almost unchanged at Rs 450.50 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 450.44 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

Sensex fell 621 pts to 79,317 and Nifty lost 176 pts to 24,012 in early morning deals. Stocks such as Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Zomato were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.32%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in the red.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers.

Nifty stocks in red

31 Nifty stocks were trading in the red. Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and ICICI BANK were the top losers on Nifty, falling up to 2.73% in early deals.

158 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 158 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 18 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Friday.

Market breadth in red

Of 3,829 stocks, 2161 stocks were trading in the green. Around 1485 stocks were trading in the red while 183 stocks remained unchanged.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 250 stocks hit their higher circuits even as the stock market crashed in the early morning session. On the other hand, 162 shares hit their lower circuit limits, signaling weak sentiment in the market.

Expert quote

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "Largecaps outperforming smallcaps is a positive signal and may continue. However, it is too early to conclude that FIIs will continue to buy. With dollar index at 109.25 and the U.S. 10-year yield at 4.56% the macro construct is not favourable for sustained FII buying. Impressive pick up in deposit growth augurs well for banking stocks which are fairly priced."

FIIs turn buyers

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 1506 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors bought Rs 22.14 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous close

Sensex ended 1436 pts higher at 79,943 and Nifty climbed 445.75 pts to 24,188. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 450.44 lakh crore.