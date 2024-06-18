Market rally in numbers: Sensex, Nifty at record highs; upper circuits, sectoral gainers, FII buying and more 

Sensex zoomed 355 pts to a record high of 77,347 in early deals on Tuesday amid an across the board buying in the equity market. Nifty too gained 108 pts to an all-time high of 23,573 reflecting positive investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers:

Investors gain Rs 2.33 lakh crore

Investor wealth rose by Rs 2.33 lakh crore to a record Rs 437.21 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 434.88 lakh crore recorded in the previous session on June 14. Stocks such as Wipro, M&M, Titan Company, PowerGrid, SBI, and Tech Mahindra led the gains on Sensex, rising up to 2.62% in early deals. On Nifty, 34 shares were trading in green and 16 stocks were trading in the red.

Wipro, Titan Company, Shriram Finance Limited, M&M and PowerGrid were the top Nifty gainers rising up t0 2.57% in early deals. Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Divis Laboratories, Ultratech Cement and SBI Life were the top Nifty losers, falling up to 1.6% today.

267 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 267 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, just 19 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Tuesday.

Market breadth in green

Of 3,525 stocks traded on BSE, 2005 stocks were trading in the green. Around 1369 stocks were trading in the red while 151 stocks remained unchanged.

Consumer durables, capital goods, auto shares top gainers

All 19 sectoral indices were trading in the green on BSE today. Consumer durables, capital goods, auto shares led the gains on Dalal Street today. BSE consumer durables, capital goods and auto indices zoomed 890 points, 562 pts, 584 pts and 465 pts, respectively.

Upper circuits, Lower circuits

Around 204 stocks hit their upper circuits on BSE as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 72 shares hit their lower circuit limits, defying the positive sentiment on Dalal Street.

Midcap, smallcap indices rally

BSE midcap index rose 90 pts to 46.149 , signaling strength in the broader market. On the BSE, small cap stocks index gained 220 pts to 51,419 level.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2175 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 655.76 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.