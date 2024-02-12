scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
MSCI rejig on Tuesday, February 13. $1 billion inflows likely in Indian stock market, says Nuvama

Feedback

MSCI rejig on Tuesday, February 13. $1 billion inflows likely in Indian stock market, says Nuvama

As per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research calculation, the domestic stock market could see close to $1bn of passive foreign institutional investor (FPI) inflow . 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
MSCI rejig on Tuesday, February 13. $1 billion inflows likely in Indian stock market, says Nuvama MSCI rejig on Tuesday, February 13. $1 billion inflows likely in Indian stock market, says Nuvama

Global index aggregator MSCI will be announcing its February 2024 restructuring on Tuesday at around 3:30 am IST and any changes will be adjusted on February 29, 2024. As per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research calculation, the domestic stock market could see close to $1bn of passive foreign institutional investor (FPI) inflow . 

Nuvama said India currently holds approximately 17.8 per cent representation in the MSCI EM Index, and following the February rejig, it anticipates India's representation to move beyond 18.5 per cent.

The domestic brokerage had in an earlier note suggested Jindal Stainless Ltd, Punjab National Bank and BHEL as high convictions for inclusion in MSCI Global Standard index. It saw Union Bank Ltd India and Oberoi Realty as having border line chances of MSCI Standard index inclusion. It expected chances of exclusion of Indraprastha Gas Ltd from MSCI Standard index.

In the MSCI Smallcap index, Nuvama expected inclusion of IREDA, Cello World, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, RR Kabel Ltd, Honasa Consumer, Signatureglobal Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd.

Besides, it expected Ethnos Ltd, DB Realty, CSB Bank, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd, among others, to see inclusion in MSCI Smallcap index.

 

Also read: Hot stocks for this week: Goodyear, Cochin Shipyard, IRCON, Engineers India and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 12, 2024: Adani Ports, ACC and Dr Reddy's

Also read: Zomato shares extend gains, jump 5% to scale fresh one-year high

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 12, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement