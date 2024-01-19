NSE, BSE special trading session tomorrow; what Zerodha, HDFC Securities, Geojit say

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE are all set to conduct a special live trading session tomorrow, January 20, in the Equity & F&O segments with an intra-day switchover from the primary site to the disaster recovery site. The trading hours would be 9:15-10 am for live trading from the primary site and from 11.30-12.30 pm from the disaster recovery site.

Securities including stocks having futures and options (F&O) contracts will have upper and lower circuit limits set at 5 per cent.

Stocks with existing 2 per cent limits will maintain that limit. Typically, stocks in the F&O segment and futures contracts enjoy flexible price bands in a regular trading session. This means that if the circuit limit is reached, it is usually relaxed to facilitate continuous trading. However, this standard practice would not apply during this special session, HDFC Securities noted.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said investors must note that Saturday’s trading dynamics will be different for a variety of reasons. For one, a shorter time frame as well the truncated nature of the session would mean that traders would not have enough time to get their eyes in.

Besides, he said volatility may be limited, as daily operating range would be restricted to 5 per cent for all stocks and derivatives for the day while those already in the 2 per cent band will continue to remain so.

"Also important to note that pending orders from the first session would be flushed out before the start of the second session," he said.

The pre open session for the first session would take place between 9 am and 9:08 am. For the second session, it would be between 11:15 and 11:23 am. The special session would take place from 12:40 pm to 12:50 pm.

Brokerages said BTST transactions would not be allowed. Any profits booked or sales proceed from trades on Friday will not be included in the available funds during the special trading session as 20th January is a settlement holiday. Holdings bought (Delivery – buy, equity ) on January 19, will be available in Demat account on Monday January 22, again, as January 20 is a settlement holiday.

Besides, SIP orders will not be executed during the Special trading session. The scheduled SIP orders on January 20 will be placed on the next trading day.

"Any F&O credits (i.e. premium from options sold, marked-to-market profit, intraday profits, etc.) and intraday equity profits from January 19th will not be included in the available funds during the special trading session due to the settlement holiday. Meanwhile, you will be able to check these credits in your Console ledger," Zerodha said in a bulletin said.

