NSE, BSE to conduct special live trading session on Saturday; details here

BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the leading stock bourses of the country will be open on Saturday for special two-sessions. The session is being conducted to test the disaster preparedness of the stock market in case of an emergency.

Equity markets usually observe a holiday on Saturdays but BSE and NSE, in February, had announced to host this special trading session on March 2, 2024. The session is being held to ensure a smooth transition to a business continuity plan in case of any emergency or disaster. This will make sure that trading continues without any interruptions during such emergency events.

"Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments," said NSE's official circular.



The capital markets watchdog Sebi wanted market intermediaries- exchanges, clearing houses, and depository participants to transition smoothly to a business continuity plan at disaster recovery sites in the event of unforeseen disasters. . This initiative seeks to maintain uninterrupted trading activities while safeguarding all data.



BSE and NSE will conduct two special sessions on Saturday. The first session will begin at 9.15 am and will close at 10 am. Similarly, the second session will be conducted after a break from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. The markets will close at 12.30.



Trading will take place in the cash market and F&O segment, but circuit filters of all stocks will be revised to 5 per cent during the special session. However, securities under 2 per cent circuit filter shall continue to trade in their respective filter band, said the exchanges.



The special trading session will see an intra-day switch from the official NSE and BSE websites for the disaster recovery site of the stock market. Thus, the session has been split into two parts and there is a break to accommodate the switch.