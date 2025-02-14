Selloff deepens: Rs 9 lakh crore gone as Sensex, Nifty tumble for eighth straight session 

Market crash today: The Indian equity market fell for the eighth straight session on Friday as subdued Q3 earnings, tariffs by US President Donald Trump and FII outflows dented sentiment on the Dalal Street. The ongoing correction in the Indian market has wiped out Rs 27.09 lakh crore in investor wealth in eight sessions. Market cap of BSE-listed firms slipped to Rs 398.41 lakh crore in the current session from Rs 425.50 lakh crore on February 4.

In the current session, investor wealth tumbled by Rs 8.85 lakh crore.

As investors assess their portfolios, Sensex is down 3.19% and Nifty has lost 3.43% in 2025.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "The oversold market can bounce back in the near-term but a sustained rally is unlikely since the FIIs continue to be on sell mode. Only a decline in dollar and US bond yields will turn the FIIs into buyers. So watch out for this space."



In the current session, Sensex slipped 600 pts to 75,535 and Nifty was down 224 pts to 22,808, reflecting weak investor sentiment in the equity market.

Stocks such as Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and M&M led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 4.57% in the afternoon session.

As many as 39 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 3351 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today.

Market breadth was in red. Out of 3992 stocks traded, 538 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 3351 stocks were trading in the red while 103 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 476 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the afternoon session. On the other hand, 88 shares hit their upper circuit limits amid weak sentiment on BSE.

BSE midcap index tanked 1258 pts to 39,530, indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index too crashed 1758 pts to 45,175 level.

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2789 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic investors bought Rs 2934 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

The Indian equity indices ended lower in the previous session. BSE Sensex fell 32.11 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 76,138.97. NSE's Nifty50 fell 13.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 23,031.40.