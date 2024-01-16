Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty trades near 22,050; Angel One, Alok Industries down up to 7%

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in Tuesday's early deals. The domestic indices were dragged by technology and pharma stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 126 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 73,202, while the NSE Nifty was down 41 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 22,056. Although, broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 was up 0.23 per cent and small-cap rose 0.20 per cent.

On the global front, Asian markets fell ahead of quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data from China, due on Wednesday. Wall Street equities were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,085.72 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 820.69 crore worth of shares, exchange data showed.

Nine out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 0.97 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, Nifty Metal moved 0.65 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, HCLTech was the top loser in the Nifty pack as the stock cracked 2.34 per cent to trade at Rs 1,551.05. Wipro, Divi's Labs, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree fell up to 1.66 per cent.

In contrast, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the top gainers.

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,838 shares were advancing while 1,168 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and NTPC were among the top laggards.

Also, Angel One, Alok Industries, Syngene International, Easy Trip Planners, Avanti Feeds and Infibeam Avenues tanked up to 7.39 per cent. On the other hand, ITI, Capri Global Capital, Aster DM Healthcare, IRFC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and ICICI Securities jumped up to 12.17 per cent.

Also read | Stock recommendations by analyst for January 16, 2024: JK Paper, KEC and JM Financial

Also read | Jio Financial shares drop 6% as absence of dividend income, rise in opex hit Q3; what Centrum Broking says