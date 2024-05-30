Sensex, Nifty extend fall: Rs 7.8 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out in 3 sessions

Domestic stocks continued their sharp fall in Thursday's trade, dragged by technology, consumer, automobile and pharma stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack dived 557 points or 0.75 per cent to trade at 73,946, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 164 points or 0.72 per cent down to 22,541 level. Such was the fall in the domestic bourses that around Rs 7.8 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was lost in three straight sessions.

Selling in select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Infosys, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Titan pulled the indices lower.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Investor wealth drops by Rs 7.8 lakh crore in 3 days

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 3.03 lakh crore to Rs 412.06 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 415.09 lakh crore recorded during the previous session. As per Monday's closing value of Rs 419.95 lakh crore, the drop recorded in m-cap came at Rs 7.88 lakh crore.

45 stocks hit 52-week low levels on BSE

As many as 45 stocks hit their 52-week low levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Atul Ltd, KRBL Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd hit their respective one-year low levels. That said, 116 stocks touched their respective one-year highs today.

Market breadth weak: 2,494 stocks were in the red

The market breadth was weak today. Out of 3,868 stocks, 2,494 stocks were seen declining on BSE. 1,258 stocks were advancing, while 116 stocks remained unchanged.

IRB Infra, Cummins India & IRCTC slip up to 6%

BSE 500 stocks such as IRB Infrastructure, Cummins India, Alkem Laboratories, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel, GMR Infra, KIOCL, Century Textiles, Midhani and Hindustan Copper slumped up to 9.33 per cent.

IT & consumer stocks among top losers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index lower were Reliance, Infy, ITC, TCS, Tata Steel, M&M, Titan and PowerGrid. RIL, Infosys and ITC Reliance alone contributed negatively to the around 224-point fall.

On NSE, 11 out of the 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the red. Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma underperformed the NSE index by falling 1.95 per cent, 1.42 per cent, 1.38 per cent, 1.01 and 1.49 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services rose 0.83 per cent and 0.32 per cent, each.