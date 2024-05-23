Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs: Investor wealth jumps Rs 4.1L cr; GRSE, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 20%

Domestic stocks staged a strong upmove in Thursday's trade to hit their record highs. The massive surge was supported by gains in banks, financials, automobile, technology and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rallied 1,279 points to hit an all-time high of 75,500, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved over 396 points to trade at a fresh record peak of 22,994. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that around Rs 4.1 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated.

Related Articles

Buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Tourbro (L&T) and Axis Bank lifted the indices higher. In addition, select Adani Group counters logged robust gains.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 4.1 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 4.16 lakh crore to Rs 420.09 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 415.94 lakh crore recorded during the previous session.

212 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 212 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, BDL, BEL, Airtel, Brigade, CAMS and Cochin Shipyard hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 27 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

Market breadth weak: 2,031 stocks were in the red

Out of 3,921 stocks, 2,031 stocks were seen declining on BSE. 1,757 stocks were advancing, while 133 stocks remained unchanged.

GRSE, Cochin Shipyard & RVNL soar up to 20%

Stocks such as Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Cochin Shipyard, RVNL, Uno Minda, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, PNB Housing, BDL, IRFC and Gland Pharma surged as much as 19.64 per cent.

Banks, financials, IT, auto & energy stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, Reliance, L&T, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, M&M, Infosys and Airtel. HDFC, RIL, L&T and ICICI alone contributed positively to the around 589-point climb.

On NSE, 11 out of the 16 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the NSE index by rising 1.96 per cent, 1.80 per cent, 2.02 per cent, 1.11 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare shed 0.62 per cent and 0.81 per cent, each.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 686.04 crore of shares on a net basis yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 961.91 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.