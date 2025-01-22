Sensex, Nifty rise in early deals; Sun Pharma, Infosys, HUL top gainers

Sensex and Nifty made a strong recovery today a day after the huge correction on the Dalal Street. Sensex climbed 250 pts to 76,090 and Nifty rose 51 points to 23,076 in early deals. Stocks such as Sun Pharma, Infosys , L&T, HUL, ITC, Maruti and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.12%. Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed to Rs 4.21 lakh crore on Wednesday.

Capital goods, consumer durables and metals shares were the major losers with their BSE indices falling 331 points, 517 pts and 269 pts, respectively.

The BSE midcap fell 479 points to 42,688 and BSE small cap index slipped 723 pts to 50,991.

As many as 26 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 62 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals.

However, market breadth was negative. Of 3123 stocks traded, 858 stocks were trading in the green. Around 2148 shares were trading in the red while 117 stocks remained unchanged.

Around 73 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 76 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

Previous session

Benchmark indices crashed on Tuesday amid high volatility on Dalal Street. Sensex closed 1,235 points lower at 75,838 and Nifty slipped 320 pts to 23,024.