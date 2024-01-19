Sensex, Nifty tick higher after a 3-day drop; IRFC, Network 18 jump up to 5%

Indian equity benchmarks were up in Friday's early trade following a three-day losing streak, led by gains across all sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 635 points or 0.89 per cent to trade at 71,822, while the NSE Nifty was up 169 points or 0.79 per cent to trade at 21,631. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.83 per cent and small-cap gained 0.95 per cent.

On the global front, Asian markets opened higher, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street equities.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 9,901.56 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 5,977.12 crore worth of shares, exchange data showed.

All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.01 per cent and 1.22 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock soared 2.74 per cent to trade at Rs 1,392.3. Wipro, Coal India, HCL Tech and TCS rose up to 1.92 per cent.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank was the top loser on Nifty50.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,411 shares were advancing while 400 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, ITC, L&T, Airtel and Titan were among the top gainers.

Also, BSE 500 stocks such as IRFC, Network18, Home First Finance, IndiaMART, Poonawalla Fincorp, HUDCO and ITI moved up to 5.33 per cent higher. On the other hand, Shoppers Stop, Metro Brands, Dixon Technologies, Polycab India, ZEE, Cholamandalam Finance and Alembic Pharma slipped up to 3.78 per cent.

Also read | Stock recommendations by analyst for Jan 19, 2024: Suzlon Energy, BHEL & Metropolis Healthcare

Also read | IndusInd Bank price targets: Can Q3 results give stock a lift? Analysts share views on bank stock