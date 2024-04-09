Sensex opens above 75K mark for first time, Nifty rises 99 pts to record high

Benchmark indices opened at record high on Tuesday. While Sensex opened above 75,000 mark (a fresh record high) for the first time, Nifty scaled an all-time high of 22,765. Sensex rose 382 points to a record 75,124 and Nifty gained 55 pts to 22,721 in early deals. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to a record Rs 402 lakh crore. On Sensex, Infosys, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, rising up to 2.13%.

Related Articles

On Sensex, 23 stocks were trading in the green. Market breadth was positive with 1,815 stocks rising against 1,129 trading lower on BSE. 103 shares were unchanged.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "The pattern of ‘higher highs and higher lows’ is a distinct bullish signal and this has been the standout pattern in the Indian market this year. Consequently, the buy on dips strategy has consistently worked for investors. The new records set by the market yesterday confirms the bullish market undertone. A healthy and desirable trend in the market movement yesterday was the outperformance of the largecaps. This trend is likely to continue."

Metal and IT stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 352 points and 373 points, respectively on BSE. All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green.

BSE small cap and mid cap indices were trading 262 pts and 177.61 pts higher, respectively.

Previous session

Sensex settled 494 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 74,742. Nifty closed 153 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 22,666. The 30-stock Sensex pack jumped over 600 points to hit a record high of 74,869. Nifty index rose 180 points to touch a record high of 22,697 level.