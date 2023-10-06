scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty tops 19,600; RBI policy outcome in focus; Kalyan Jewellers, Jindal Steel jump up to 4%

On the global front, Asian markets ticked higher today, tracking an overnight surge in Wall Street equities. Also, oil prices extended slide on concerns over global demand. Fall in crude prices helps oil importers like India.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 217 points or 0.33 per cent to trade at 65,848, while the NSE Nifty moved 65 points or 0.34 per cent up to trade at 19,611.
  • On the stock-specific front, Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 2.46 per cent.
  • Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Dr Reddy's and Titan gained up to 1.36 per cent.
  • In contrast, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Bharti Airtel and L&T were among the top laggards.

Indian equity benchmarks started on a positive note in Friday's trade ahead of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy decision. The Reserve Bank's rate decision would be announced at 10 am today. The domestic bourses were up led by gains in automobile, pharma and metal stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 217 points or 0.33 per cent to trade at 65,848, while the NSE Nifty moved 65 points or 0.34 per cent up to trade at 19,611. Broader market (mid- and small-cap) shares were also positive as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.33 per cent and small-cap gained 0.24 per cent.

On the global front, Asian markets ticked higher today, tracking an overnight surge in Wall Street equities. Also, oil prices extended slide on concerns over global demand. Fall in crude prices helps oil importers like India.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,864 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 521 crore of stocks, exchange data showed. FIIs have been net sellers for the last 12 sessions.

Watch: Nifty 50's Landmark 20K: Just the Start of a New Bull Run? BT Magazine’s The Point decodes key figures

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, JM Financial, Supreme Industries, CE Info Systems and IFB Industries were among the top gainers in BSE 500 pack, rising up to 3.56 per cent.

All 14 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.55 per cent, 0.73 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 0.20 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock jumped 2.46 per cent to trade at Rs 1,580.45. Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Dr Reddy's and Titan gained up to 1.36 per cent.

In contrast, PowerGrid, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Bharti Airtel and L&T were among the top laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,963 shares were advancing while 852 were declining on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 06, 2023, 9:26 AM IST
