Sensex slumps over 1,650 points from day's high: Rs 8L cr investor wealth lost; Zee crashes 32%

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in afternoon trade on Tuesday after giving up all of their early gains. The domestic indices were dragged by media, state-owned lenders, energy and metal stocks. The BSE Sensex slumped over 1,050 points to hit sub-70,400 while the NSE barometer Nifty slipped below the 21,250 level. That said, the 30-share pack Sensex plummeted 1,669 points from its day high level of 72,039.20. And, the NSE benchmark was down 519 points from a day high 21,750.25. Such was the fall in the domestic indices that around Rs 8 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was wiped out.

Here's a look at today's market fall in numbers:

Rs 8 lakh crore investor wealth lost

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, fell Rs 8.01 lakh crore to Rs 366.39 lakh crore compared with a valuation of Rs 374.40 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Frontline stocks such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, L&T and IndusInd Bank contributed to the fall today.

24 stocks hit 52-week lows on BSE

As many as 24 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE stocks such as HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Orient Electric, VIP Industries and Zee Entertainment touched their respective one-year low levels. That said, 456 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

2,761 stocks in the red

Out of 4,000 stocks, 2,761 stocks were seen declining. Only 1,098 stocks were advancing, while 141 stocks remained unchanged.

ZEE, IRCON & Network18 crash up to 32%

Shares of ZEE, IRCON International, Network18, HUDCO, Oberoi Realty, RVNL, RITES, Tejas Networks, Engineers India, IRCTC and Prestige Estates cracked up to 32.43 per cent.

Media, PSU Bank & energy among top drags

For Sensex, the major culprits that dragged the index lower were HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, L&T and IndusInd Bank. HDFC, RIL and Axis alone contributed negatively to a 508-point decline.

On NSE, 12 out of 15 sub-indices were down. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal fell sharply.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 545.58 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 719.31 crore worth of equity, according to stock exchange data.

