SGX Nifty down 15 points: Asian stocks rise, dollar gains, crude prices move up, FPI flows & more

Domestic stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking positive cues from Asian peers. US stocks settled mixed overnight after an extended weekend. Back home, traders were keenly await key economic data releases and corporate earnings ahead. Here's what you should know before the Opening Bell:



Nifty outlook

Nifty has faced selling pressure in the 17,680-17,700 range where it faces resistance in the form of a downward sloping trendline and the daily upper Bollinger band, said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan.



"The ongoing consolidation shall provide an opportunity to initiate fresh longs. In terms of levels, crucial support is placed at 17,550-17,500 while immediate hurdle is placed at 17,680-17,700. Overall, the uptrend is still intact and we expect Nifty to target levels of 17800 from a short term perspective," he said.



SGX Nifty signals a positive start

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 26.5 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 17,711.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Tuesday.



Asian shares open higher

Asian stock markets opened with big gains on Tuesday, as traders eyeing key economic data, along with earnings later this week. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.75 per cent. Japan's Nikkei surged 1.21 per cent; Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.58 per cent and Korea's Kospi advanced 0.95 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, shed 0.18 per cent.



Oil prices inch up

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, as market participants weighed supply cuts from OPEC+ that would tighten the global market against concerns about further interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand. Investors were awaiting a slate of reports on inflation, oil demand and supply due this week that could give the market direction. Brent crude rose 8 cents at $84.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 11 cents to $79.85 a barrel.



Dollar takes a breather

The US dollar paused for breath on Tuesday following its best rally this month against major peers as a resilient US labour market bolstered the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month. The US dollar index slipped 0.06 per cent in early Asian trading. The dollar eased 0.16 per cent to 133.39 yen. The euro added 0.14 per cent to $1.08745 following Monday's 0.34 per cent retreat. Sterling ticked up 0.11 per cent to $1.2397.



Wall Street stocks settle mixed

US stock indexes clawed back from steep losses to a mixed close on Monday as investors digested Friday's employment report and prepared for an eventful week of inflation data and bank earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.23 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 33,586.52, the S&P 500 gained 4.09 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 4,109.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.60 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 12,084.36.



Stocks in F&O ban

No stocks have been put under F&O ban by National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday, April 11. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.



FPIs buy shares worth Rs 883 crore

Provisional data available with NSE suggests FPIs turned net buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 882.52 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also turned buyers of equities to the tune of Rs 351.50 crore.



Rupee rises 3 paise against dollar

The rupee pared its early gains to close 3 paise higher at 81.99 against the US dollar on Monday as a resurgent greenback amid expectations of Fed rate hike and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit. Foreign fund inflows and stock markets advancing for the sixth day in a row supported the rupee.





Note: With inputs from PTI, Reuters and other agencies

