Silver prices rally Rs 2,700 in a day; 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' fame Kiyosaki predicts 3x surge

Silver prices have seen a sharp jump in the spot market as the white metal attracts investors amid the wave of safe-haven buying that pushed the prices higher globally. The renewed geopolitical tensions and economic concerns have sparked a new interest in silver, thanks to heightened global uncertainty. Besides this, the fear of Trump tariffs continue to weigh on the markets.

According to the data from Indian Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), spot silver prices have soared to nearly Rs 2,700 to Rs 1,00,460 on Tuesday night, while it dropped marginally on Wednesday morning on MCX and spot market.

Prathamesh Mallya, Analyst, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies at Angel One said that the escalation of geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine is leading investors to place their bets on precious metals. Silver has rallied in the international markets around 6 per cent in the last 3-4 sessions, he said.

"Silver prices have shown a rally of around 5 per cent on the MCX futures. Continued escalation of war shall lead to further rally in Silver in the near term and MCX futures might soon move higher towards Rs.1,06,000 per kg mark. Traders are advised caution as volatility will be key going forward," he said.

Recently, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the famous personal finance book 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' predicted a 3x surge in silver prices in 2025, through a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He argued that silver is the best bargain buy today. The better news is silver is still 60 per cent under all time highs, while gold and Bitcoin are at or near all time highs.

Drawing attention on social media, Kiyosaki said, “As predicted in my book Rich Dad’s Prophecy (2013) the biggest crash in history is coming. I am afraid that crash time is now and through this summer."

He said that he shall be buying real silver from his local deal and trading 'fake money' for real silver. He mentioned no ETFs. "Everyone anywhere in the world has a chance to grow richer, while millions grow poorer," Kiyosaki said in his post. He expressed concern that millions, particularly Baby Boomers, could face substantial financial losses as stock, bond, and real estate markets crash.