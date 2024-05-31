Stocks in news: Apollo Hospitals, Jio Fin, Sun Pharma, Bharat Dynamics, Muthoot and Welspun Corp

Domestic equity markets settled lower for another trading session on Thursday amid the monthly expiry for F&O contracts and election led volatility. BSE Sensex dropped 617.39 points, or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,885.6. NSE's Nifty50 index tanked 216.05 points, or 0.95 per cent, to end the session at 22,488.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 31, 2024:



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The leading hospital chain reported 77 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 258 crore for the quarter ended March 2024. Revenue from operations in the January-March 2024 period increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 4,944 crore. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the year FY24.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The blue-chip pharma company has accepted the preferential offer to acquire 14.28 per cent shares of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management, for Rs 12.5 crore.



Bharat Dynamics: The Defence PSU firm reported an 89 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 288.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Its revenue from operations increased 7 per cent to Rs 854.1 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹0.85 per share (face value of ₹5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2024.



Muthoot Finance: The Gold loan financier reported a 17 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 1,056.3 crore for the March 2024 quarter. Net interest income (NIIs) climbed 15.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,134.8 crore.



Jio Financial Services: The non-banking finance company (NBFC) announced the launch of its JioFinance app in Beta version. This app integrates digital banking, UPI transactions, bill settlements, insurance advisory, and offers a consolidated view of accounts and savings.



Sunteck Realty: The real estate player returned to black and reported a net profit of Rs 101.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased 773.01 per cent YoY to Rs 426.9 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 153.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 and Ebitda margins came in at 35.9 per cent.



Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: A subsidiary of the hospital chain KIMS Hospital Bengaluru entered into a lease agreement for setting up a super specialty hospital in Bengaluru, at Peoples Education Society (PES) campus, Electronic City. The subsidiary also entered into a management agreement with PES to exclusively manage the proposed under-construction hospital unit.



Praj Industries: The industrial biotechnology firm reported a 4.3 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 91.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,018.6 crore. The board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.



Welspun Corp: The flagship company of the Welspun Group reported a 19.7 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 287.3 crore for the March 2024 quarter. The company's revenue from operations increased 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,461.2 crore, while Ebitda margins contracted to 7.4 per cent. The board has recommended an equity dividend of Rs 5 per share.



Hilton Metal Forging: The board has given approval for sub-division of 1 equity share of the company (face value of Rs 10 each) into 10 equity shares.