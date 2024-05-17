Stocks in news: Reliance, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Vodafone, RVNL, Biocon and KIMS

Indian equity markets were back in action on Thursday and posted big gains, amid the weekly expiry of F&O contracts and rate cut hopes from the US Fed after inflation data. BSE Sensex surged 676.69 points, or 0.93 per cent to settle at 73,663.72. NSE's Nifty50 index surged 203.30 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 22,403.85 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 17, 2024:



Q4 results today: JSW Steel, Zydus Lifesciences, NHPC, Astral, Rail Vikas Nigam, Phoenix Mills, Balkrishna Industries, Global Health, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Delhivery, Bandhan Bank, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Pfizer, Vinati Organics, Sobha, Poly Medicure, Amber Enterprises India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are among the companies which will announced its Q4 results later today.



Reliance Industries: The retail arm of RIL- Reliance Retail- and the UKs online fashion retailer ASOS, have entered into a long-term licensing agreement, wherein Reliance Retail would be the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in India.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator reported a net loss of Rs 7,674 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024 from Rs 6,418.9 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased marginally at Rs 10,606 crore from Rs 10,531 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The company's ARPU grew marginally to Rs 146 from Rs 145 in the previous quarter.



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: Norway's central bank Norges Bank, which manages the sovereign wealth fund, announced that its executive board has decided to exclude India's Adani Ports from its government pension fund over ethical concerns.



Biocon: The pharma player reported a 57 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 135 crore in the fourth quarter. It was Rs 313 crore in the last year period. Revenue from operations increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 2,947 crore in the January-March 2024 period. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share for the financial year ended March 2024.



Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The electrical consumer durables company reported a 5.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 138.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased 9.5 per cent to Rs 1,961 crore. Ebitda rose 4 per cent to Rs 203.6 crore while margin stood at 10.4 per cent in the reporting quarter.



Triveni Turbine: The manufacturer of industrial steam turbines posted a 37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.2 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The Board of directors has recommended a payment of final dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share for 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders.



Container Corporation of India: The PSU player posted a 9.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.25 crore for the March 2024 quarter. During the quarter under review, consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,417.87 crore. Its board has declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders



JK Paper: The paper and packaging board company reported a 1.7 per cent YoY dip in net profit at Rs 275.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 1,719 crore., while EBITDA tanked 26 per cent to Rs 358 crore with Ebitda margin falling sharply to 20.8 per cent. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.



Krishna Institute of Medical Science: The multispecialty hospital chain reported a 29 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.4 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2023-24. Revenue for the quarter increased by 10 percent to Rs 634 crore. Ebitda declined 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 158.7 crore, while ebitda margins contracted to 25 per cent.