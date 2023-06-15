These 15 PMS strategies for rich investors delivered over 10% returns in May

Select portfolio managers for high networth investors managed to deliver robust alpha to their clients in May when the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 2.47 per cent, and the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gained 6.31 per cent and 5.56 per cent, respectively.

Data collated by PMS Bazaar showed that at least 15 PMS schemes advanced over 10 per cent last month. With a gain of 14.04 per cent, Shepherd’s Hill Financial Advisors LLP’s Value Magno emerged as the top grosser in the list. It was followed by Equirus Wealth’s Long Horizon Fund (up 13.20 per cent) and Valuequest Investment Advisors’ Platinum strategy (up 13.09 per cent).

Equirus Wealth’s Long Horizon Fund had an AUM of Rs 701.08 crore as of May 31, while Valuequest Investment Advisors’ Platinum and Shepherd’s Hill Financial Advisors LLP’s Value Magno had AUM of Rs 428.83 crore and Rs 65.01 crore, respectively.

A factsheet available with PMS AIF World showed that Equirus Wealth’s Long Horizon Fund held shares such as Polycab India, Thangamayil Jewellery, Delta Corp, Prataap Snacks and Kolte Patil as of May 31.

In general, PMS (portfolio management services) is an investment management service offered by qualified portfolio managers. The minimum ticket size for PMS investment is Rs 50 lakh in India.

Nine Rivers Capital’s Aurum Small Cap Opp (up 12.90 per cent), IThought Financial Consulting LLP’s Vrddhi (up 12.51 per cent), Valuequest Investment Advisors’ Growth (up 12.48 per cent), Incred PMS’ Multicap Portfolio (up 12.40 per cent), Trivantage Capital Management’s Small & Mid Cap Financials (up 11.42 per cent), Carnelian Asset Advisors’ Shift Strategy (up 11.41 per cent) and Samvitti Capital’s PMS Active Alpha Multicap (up 11.24 per cent) stood among other major gainers in the list.

Data further highlighted that Carnelian Asset Advisors’ Shift Strategy held shares such as The Anup Engineering, Syngene International, Bharti Airtel, Neuland Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Zensar Technologies, Phillips Carbon Black, Larsen & Toubro and Timken India as of May 31.

2Point2 Capital’s Long Term Value Fund, Phillip Capital's Emerging India Portfolio, Tulsian PMS’ Tulsian PMS scheme, Equitree Capital Advisors’ Emerging Opportunities and Roha Asset Managers' Emerging Champions also gained over 10 per cent in May.

