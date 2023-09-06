scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Market Commentary
What G20 means for Bharat and equity markets? Analysts suggest watching these sectors and stocks

Feedback

What G20 means for Bharat and equity markets? Analysts suggest watching these sectors and stocks

They say businesses’ trust in the Indian capital markets will grow as global economic events are being held in India

What G20 means for Bharat and equity markets? Analysts suggest watching these sectors and stocks What G20 means for Bharat and equity markets? Analysts suggest watching these sectors and stocks
SUMMARY
  • The forthcoming ministers meeting of G20 is all set to be held in New Delhi on Sept 9 and 10.
  • Data shows that India has outperformed many of its G20 counterparts on most economic indicators.
  • The G20 summit is led by 20 financial leaders from the world’s strongest economies.
  • The aim of the summit is to discuss trade, health, and climate-related issues around the globe.

As India’s yearlong G20 presidency nears its end, the IMF has recognised the nation as a ‘bright spot’ in the world economy. Data shows that India has outperformed many of its G20 counterparts on most economic indicators in terms of economic growth, inflation and stock market returns. The G20 summit is led by 20 financial leaders from the world’s strongest economies. The aim of the summit is to discuss trade, health, and climate-related issues around the globe.

The forthcoming ministers meeting of G20 Summit 2023, which is scheduled on September 9 and 10, is all set to be held in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre. Besides the G20 countries, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE are among the invited countries for the New Delhi G20 summit.

Meanwhile, a G20 dinner invite sparked a controversy on Tuesday after it mentioned ‘President of Bharat’, fuelling talks that India would be renamed ‘Bharat’ in the upcoming special session of Parliament. However, this is not the first time the term has been used in a document.

Asked what the G20 means for Bharat and the stock market, Sooraj Singh Gurjar, founder and MD of Get Together Finance (GTF), said, “When the minds behind the most successful economies come together, something great is bound to come. Hence, great investment and trade opportunities are probable to rise in India with the help of the G20 summit.”

“In the past few years, India’s economy has seen massive growth. With the global economic events being held in India, people’s and businesses’ trust in the Indian capital market will grow,” Gurjar said.

The geopolitical tensions have increased in the past few years due to various factors. But, with India being the host this time, market watchers believe that new FDI policies could be framed. This will directly impact the country’s economy, which will help in the growth of the Indian stock market.

Gurjar further added that the G20 summit in India will promote more open and inclusive trading; businesses in India will get a new boost with this approach. A Plethora of new opportunities will arise with fewer trade restrictions, resulting in the development of the businesses and the country. When the businesses of the country grow, so do their stock prices.

On the other hand, Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL Broking added that recently our foreign minister gave an interview on G20 in which he has cleared that G20 will focus on growth and participation of India can be increased in it.

“I think infrastructure stocks such as Larsen & Toubro, export-oriented firms like Infosys and TCS, consumption players such as Tata Consumer and green energy firms like Tata Power may benefit from G20,” Singhal said.

(Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading/investment decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.)

Also read: Hot stocks on September 6, 2023: NBCC, Syrma SGS Tech, Jio Financial, Vedanta and more

Also read: PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits in Indonesia, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals IPO to open today in Top News on September 6: Share markets, Bank Nifty, Realme Narzo 60X, Moto G54 launch

Also read: Stocks to watch on September 6, 2023: Nykaa, TVS Motor Company, Route Mobile, Paytm, others

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 06, 2023, 3:39 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Larsen & Toubro Ltd