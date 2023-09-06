What G20 means for Bharat and equity markets? Analysts suggest watching these sectors and stocks

As India’s yearlong G20 presidency nears its end, the IMF has recognised the nation as a ‘bright spot’ in the world economy. Data shows that India has outperformed many of its G20 counterparts on most economic indicators in terms of economic growth, inflation and stock market returns. The G20 summit is led by 20 financial leaders from the world’s strongest economies. The aim of the summit is to discuss trade, health, and climate-related issues around the globe.

The forthcoming ministers meeting of G20 Summit 2023, which is scheduled on September 9 and 10, is all set to be held in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre. Besides the G20 countries, Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE are among the invited countries for the New Delhi G20 summit.

Meanwhile, a G20 dinner invite sparked a controversy on Tuesday after it mentioned ‘President of Bharat’, fuelling talks that India would be renamed ‘Bharat’ in the upcoming special session of Parliament. However, this is not the first time the term has been used in a document.

Asked what the G20 means for Bharat and the stock market, Sooraj Singh Gurjar, founder and MD of Get Together Finance (GTF), said, “When the minds behind the most successful economies come together, something great is bound to come. Hence, great investment and trade opportunities are probable to rise in India with the help of the G20 summit.”

“In the past few years, India’s economy has seen massive growth. With the global economic events being held in India, people’s and businesses’ trust in the Indian capital market will grow,” Gurjar said.

The geopolitical tensions have increased in the past few years due to various factors. But, with India being the host this time, market watchers believe that new FDI policies could be framed. This will directly impact the country’s economy, which will help in the growth of the Indian stock market.

Gurjar further added that the G20 summit in India will promote more open and inclusive trading; businesses in India will get a new boost with this approach. A Plethora of new opportunities will arise with fewer trade restrictions, resulting in the development of the businesses and the country. When the businesses of the country grow, so do their stock prices.

On the other hand, Ravi Singhal, CEO, GCL Broking added that recently our foreign minister gave an interview on G20 in which he has cleared that G20 will focus on growth and participation of India can be increased in it.

“I think infrastructure stocks such as Larsen & Toubro, export-oriented firms like Infosys and TCS, consumption players such as Tata Consumer and green energy firms like Tata Power may benefit from G20,” Singhal said.

