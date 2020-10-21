Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty at 12,000; M&M, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 21: Market indices traded majorly bullish on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex gained 400 points higher to trade at 40,945 and Nifty rose 109 points to 12,006. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising 50 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Syngene, GMM Pfaudler, DB Corp and Colgate Palmolive will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 112 points higher at 40,544 and Nifty gained 23 points to settle at 11,896.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11. 22AM: Gold price gains after 1-day fall

Gold price in the Indian commodity market gained on Wednesday andt traded above the key psychological level of Rs 50K, tracking positive cues from overseas.

On MCX, Gold price traded Rs 60 higher at Rs 50,970 today over its previous close of Rs 50,910 per 10 gm. Silver September Futures traded Rs 320 higher at Rs 63,444 per kg today.

11. 11 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 410 lakh confirmed cases and 11.29 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. India's COVID-19 caseload breached the 76-lakh mark and the death toll from COVID-19 infections rose to 1.15 lakh, as of today.

11.02 AM: Indian Energy Exchange - Q2FY21 Result update

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said,"For 2QFY21, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX)'s top-line grew by ~5% to Rs71cr due to decent trade volume on exchange. On the operating front, the company reported margin contraction (down by 75bp YoY to 78.2%), primarily on account of higher expenditure expenses. The reported net profit de-grew by 9% YoY to Rs44cr due to lower sales."

10. 56 AM: CLL stock update

Amarjeet Maurya- AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said,"For 2QFY21,CCL Products India (CCL) top-line de-grew by 8% to Rs205cr due to covid-19. On the operating front, the company reported margin improvement (up by 396bp YoY to 21.1%), primarily on account of lower operating expenses. The reported net profit de-grew by 20% YoY to Rs20cr due to lower sales."

10. 40 AM: Stocks to watch today on October 21

Hindustan Zinc, RIL, L&T Infotech, SpiceJet, Bajaj Auto among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Stocks in news: Hindustan Zinc, RIL, L&T Infotech, SpiceJet, Bajaj Auto

10. 31AM:Cipla share update

Yash Gupta-Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Cipla Limited announced that it has launched generic Nintedanib for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Available as 100 mg and 150 mg capsules, it will be marketed under the brand name Nintib. This launch marks yet another milestone in Ciplas decade-long commitment to treat IPF, a rare lung disease that impacts ten in one lakh people. Ciplas journey in IPF began in 2010 with the introduction of Pirfenex, the worlds first generic Pirfenidone and the first ever approved drug for IPF in India. Ciplas Nintib is priced at Rs. 69 (100 mg) and Rs. 85 (150 mg) per capsule. IPF is a chronic progressive form of lung disease with an average survival rate of three to five years if left untreated. It is characterized by scarring in the lungs, wherein the lung tissue becomes stiff and thick. This interferes with a person's ability to breathe and reduces oxygen supply to the blood, resulting in shortness of breath. This is positive development for the company."

10. 24 AM: Nifty technicals

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"The Nifty index opened on a flat note and moved higher till noon upto 11950. However, the index then gave up the intraday gains and consolidated within a range to end the day tad below 11900.It was a day of consolidation for the index as no major movement was seen on either side. The stock specific action continued within the range and on the short term charts, it is observed that the trading range for index has shrinked to 11800-12000. Markets seem to be waiting for some trigger to come of this range and a directional move is expected only post a breakout. A move beyond 12000 would bring back the optimism to lead the indices higher. Till then, traders are advised to continue to trade with a stock specific approach."

10. 19 AM: Gold outlook

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said, "Yesterday Gold and Silver increased sharply on the back of expectation of covid -19 stimulus package before US election. Correction in Dollar index also supportive for Gold as a safe haven asset. Gold increased by 0.44% and closed at 50910 levels and silver increased at 1.66% and closed at 63,124 levels. In international market gold is trading at $1918 per ounces and Silver is trading at $25.00 per ounces. On domestic front the physical demand of gold and silver increasing on Festival demand. As for today traders can go for buy in gold at Rs 50,900 levels with the stop loss of Rs 50650 levels for the target of 51500 levels. They can also go for buy in Silver at Rs 63,200 levels, with the stop loss of 62,400 levels and for the target of 64,400 levels. We expect gold may test $1950 and Silver may test $26.50 levels soon."

10.07 AM:Dhanuka Agritech buyback update

Keshav Lahoti- Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said," Dhanuka Agritech buyback offers begin on October 20, 2020 and will close on November 02, 2020. Offer is to buy back 10,00,000 (ten lakhs) fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each at a price at Rs 1,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crore on a proportionate basis through the tender offer process. Record date for the eligible shareholders was September 28, 2020. We advise eligible shareholders to participate in buy back as buy back price is at 44% above the current market price. We are bullish on the Company as it has better return ratios, working capital cycle and cash flow compared to its peers. We are positive on the long term prospects of the Company owing management capability and a wide & diversified product portfolio as well as reach."

9. 55 AM: Market outlook

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," The Nifty is trading around the upper end of the range 12000-12050. We need to get past the 12050 levels in order to move to higher levels. We could target 12200-12300 once we have crossed 12050. The overall trend is positive with good support at 11650."

9. 40 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are trading mixed as investors remained focused on developments regarding US stimulus.

U.S. markets closed higher as investors watched progress in stimulus talks ahead of deadline and got further steam after comments from Pelosi.

European markets closed lower as concerns over rising corona virus cases in Europe and nearing deadline of US stimulus weighed on the markets.

9. 30 AM: Nifty technials

As per Geojit Financial Services, volatility dominated yesterday, despite surges in the second half. The close near 11922, the upper extremity of the volatile range suggested yesterday, is indicative of continuation of upsides aiming 11250 initially. Alternatively, pull back below 11840 would have to be taken as a weakening signal.

9. 24 AM: Opening session

Market indices traded majorly bullish on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex gained 400 points higher to trade at 40,945 and Nifty rose 109 points to 12,006. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising 50 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 10 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks were trading mostly higher on Wednesday , tracking po sitive cues from Wall Street that closed higher Tuesday on growing optimism that U.S. lawmakers are nearing a deal on a stimulus package

9. 00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,585.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,633.23 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 October, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Syngene, GMM Pfaudler, DB Corp and Colgate Palmolive are among the top companies that will be reporting their Q2 earnings.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee depreciated by 12 paise at the forex market and settled at 73.49 per US dollar on Tuesday, over its previous closing price of 73.37.

Expressing views on currency's technical outlook, Angel Broking in its note said," With voting likely to happen on the stimulus package, USDINR (CMP: 73.44) is likely to move in the range from 72.5 mark at the lower end of the spectrum and 74.5 mark at the higher end.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Tuesday

Domestic market indices Sensex and Nifty closed on bullish note on Tuesday, despite weak global cues, on the back of heavy buying across index heavyweights. Extending gains for the third straight session, Sensex ended 112 points higher at 40,544 and Nifty gained 23 points to settle at 11,896.

Sensex ends 112 points higher, Nifty at 11,896; HCL Tech, L&T, M&M, Airtel top gainers