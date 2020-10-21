Stocks in news: Hindustan Zinc, RIL, L&T Infotech, SpiceJet, Bajaj Auto

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Syngene, GMM Pfaudler, DB Corp and Colgate Palmolive among others.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc has reported a 7% YoY fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,940 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2021, as against Rs 2,081 crore during the same quarter last year.

L&T Infotech: IT company reported a 26.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: Company has reported a net profit of rS 60.7 crore in the September quarter against Rs 61.17 crore a year ago. Revenue fell to Rs 1,694.3 crore from Rs 1,868.5 crore.

Reliance Industries: Qualcomm and Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced they have aligned efforts to fast-track development and rollout of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Motherson Sumi: The automotive parts maker said it has acquired the electrical wiring interconnection systems business of Bombardier Transportation in Mexico.

ONGC, IOC: State-owned firms-Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said in thier respective regulatory filings that they have raised Rs 3,140 crore in the debt through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to meet business expenses. In separate regulatory filings, the two firms said they raised .

SpiceJet: Company announced the launch of 62 new flights, including four international services to Muscat from Delhi and Ahmedabad and back, starting Thursday under the air bubble agreement with Oman.

NHPC: Company said its Director (Finance) Rajendra Prasad Goyal has been designated as its chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2020

Aavas Financiers: Company said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

Shriram Transport Finance(STFC): Company said it has raised Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

Bajaj Auto: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 6.4% in the September quarter from 4.76% in the June quarter.

