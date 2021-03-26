Top gainers today: 5 shares rose up to 5%; Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Titan, HUL, Bajaj Auto

Snapping two sessions losing streak, Indian domestic bourses ended higher on Friday, amid strong buying in metal, consumer durables, financial, and auto stocks. The BSE Sensex surged 568 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 49,008.50, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,507, up 182.4 points or 1.27 per cent. Out of 30 stocks on BSE Sensex pack, only ONGC, TCS, Powergrid, IndusInd Bank ended in red, while remaining 26 shares ended in green. Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto shares were top five gainers on BSE Sensex, rising between 3-4 per cent. HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, HDFC Bank were among notable gainers.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv stock was top gainer on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today. The financial services company, a part of Bajaj Holdings, ended 4.49 per cent higher at Rs 9,466.65 amid surge in volume. During the day's trade, the index heavyweight gained as much as 91 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 9,505 As many as 28,000 shares changed hands over the counter as compared to two-week average volume of 18,000 shares.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints share price gained 4.28 per cent to close at Rs 2,504.55 on the BSE on Friday. The paint company's stock hit intraday high and low of Rs 2,513.60 and Rs 2,410.95, respectively. The market cap surged to Rs 2,40,235.88 crore.

Titan Company

Titan Company shares ended higher in line with BSE consumer durables index which rose 2.76 per cent. Titan share price ended 4.06 per cent higher at Rs 1509.45, against previous close price of Rs 1450.55. The share opened higher at Rs 1,474.25 and touched high of Rs 1,512.75 in intraday trade.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL)

Snapping previous session losses, HUL shares closed 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 2,315 on the BSE today. The FMCG major's stock settled at Rs 2,237.70, down 3.47 per cent, on Thursday.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto was another Bajaj Group company which was among top gainer on BSE Sensex pack. The shares of auto major ended 2.82 per cent higher at Rs 3,600.75, against previous close price of Rs 3,501.85.

