Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 100 points, Nifty above 9,300;trade muted; Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have turned volatile although traded on a bullish note on Tuesday, backed by heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. BSE Sensex traded 100 points higher at 31,850 and Nifty rose 30 points to 9,134.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the top laggards. FMCG, auto and pharma, all the other indices were trading in the green, with almost 2% gains in banking and financial indices.

Asian indices were trading marginally lower, tracking weakness in oil prices, that continued to crumble on concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space. US and European indices closed green as investors were optimistic over prospects of eased lockdowns and more stimulus from central banks.

11.45 AM: SEBI reduces broker fee and filing fee for issuers

Market regulator SEBI has announced yesterday that broker turnover fee on offer documents for public issue, rights issue and share buybacks will be reduced to 50% of existing fee.

The market regulator also said that filing fees on offer documents will also to be reduced to 50% of existing fee structure.

11.35 AM: Market turns bullish

11.30 AM: Axis Bank to acquire 30% stake in Max Life Insurance

Axis Bank share price traded higher today, ahead of results. As per media reports, the company board plans to consider approval for acquiring a 30% stake in Max Life Insurance Company.

11.25 AM: Just Dial share price rises 10%

Just Dial share price rose in early trade today after the firm said a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on April 30, 2020 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. Share price of Just Dial gained up to 10% to Rs 383.40 compared to the previous close of Rs 348.55 on BSE.

11.20 AM: Pfizer share price up 5.66%

Pfizer share price continued the bullish trend for the second session and rose 5.66% higher at Rs 274.95 on BSE as the company announced a special dividend of Rs 320 per share yesterday.

11.10 AM: Most sectors in green

FMCG, auto and pharma, all the other indices were trading in the green, with almost 2% gains in banking and financial indices.

11.00 AM: Top gainers and losers today

10.50 AM: Rupee opens weaker today

Rupee opens weaker at 76.31 per US dollar on Tuesday's trade as against its previous close of 76.24 per dollar, following weakness in equity markets today.

10.45 AM: Ambuja Cements' share price climbs 4.4%

Ambuja Cements' share price rose 4.4.% to the intraday high of Rs 180 on BSE as against the previous closing value of Rs 172.30.

The company reported net profit at Rs 399 crore, down 6.5% as compared to Rs 427 crore in a year ago period.

Company's revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 2,827 crore, down 3.4% as compared to Rs 2,928 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

10.40 AM: Global market cues

10.35 AM: Coronavirus toll

Globally, there are currently 30.65 lakh confirmed cases and 2.11 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The total number of cases in India has reached 28,380, including 6,362 recoveries or and 886 deaths.

India is planning to slowly and gradually ease lockdown restrictions from May 3 when it ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video-conference meet on Monday discussed an exit strategy with states' chief ministers to help minimise risks after the lockdown is lifted.

10.30 AM: Sasken Technologies' shares fall over 10% post earnings

Sasken Technologies share price opened with a loss of 3.19% and later fell 10.38% to the intraday low of Rs 399 on BSE after the company posted its March quarterly earnings.

The company reported 24% fall (YoY) in its total income to Rs 110 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 146 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Company's net profit fell 65%(YoY) to Rs 9.44 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 27.45 crore in the same period last financial year.

10.20 AM: Market erases gains

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have turned volatile and traded on a muted note, tracking weak Asian indices, on back of continued drop in oil prices. Earlier at opening bell, BSE Sensex traded 350 points higher at 32,100 and Nifty rose 101 points to 9,385.

10.10 AM: IndusInd Bank share price up 10% post Q4 earnings

IndusInd Bank share price rose 10% in trade today after the company posted Q4 results. Lender's Q4 FY20 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 301 crore, down 16% on a year-on-year. Bank's total provisions rose 56% to Rs 2,440 cr in the March quarter, while its net interest income rose 44.74% to Rs 3,231.19 crore, on a yearly basis.

10.00 AM: RIL share price drops over 2%

RIL share price dropped over 2% in early trade on Tuesday after the company said its board plans to consider the March quarterly results and rights issue proposal on April 30, 2020.

According to rating agency Nomura India, RIL's standalone profits may fall 11 per cent year-on-year, and 21 per cent on quarter-on-quarter, to Rs 7,610 crore, due to weak refining margins. It pegs Reliance's gross refining margin (GRM) to fall to $7.8 a barrel in Q4FY20 from $9.2 in Q3FY20.

In Q3 of FY19, RIL posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in comparison to Rs 1.71 lakh crore in the same period last fiscal.

9.50 AM: Axis Bank share price top gainer ahead of results

Axis Bank share price were trading as top gainers on Nifty, rising 4.14% as the lender will be reporting March quarterly results today.

9.40 AM: Gold declines marginally today

Gold held above the key $1,700 per ounce level, although fell on Tuesday by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner.

Spot gold eased 0.7% to $1,702.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,719.20 per ounce.

9.30 AM: Oil prices decline

Oil continued to crumble on concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fellas much as 16% and was down 14.7%, or $1.88 cents, at $10.90 a barrel.

Brent crude futures fell to a low of $18.97 and later traded 4.1%, or 82 cents lower at $19.17 a barrel, after falling 6.8% on Monday.

9.20 AM: Opening Bell

Markets globally started off this week on a positive note, ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, while Bank of Japan has begun the policy meeting yesterday.

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 28

HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Ambuja Cement, Adani Power, Sasken Technologies are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session, as the companies have reported their Q4 earnings after market hours. Axis Bank will be reporting March earnings today.

9.00 AM: Pre-open session

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty have pre-opened on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 85 points higher at 9,351 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. BSE Sensex traded 350 points higher at 32,100 and Nifty rose 101 points to 9,385.

8.50 AM: Central banks meet

Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus program by pledging to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds.

8.40 AM: Global cues

Asian counterparts were trading n a higher note today, tracking trend from Wall Street that closed higher on lockdown easing hopes.

All three major U.S. stock averages advanced in US markets as traders cheered ease in lockdown news by some countries and U.S. states. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.51%, the S&P 500 gained 1.47% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11%.

8.30 AM: DII/ FII action on Monday

On a net basis, FIIs offloaded Rs 916.42 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1,141.97 crore in equities on Monday.

8.20 AM: Rupee closing

Indian rupee, the local currency, ended higher by 21 paise at 76.24 per dollar on Monday.

8.10 AM Coronavirus toll

8.00 AM: Market closing on Monday

While Sensex closed 415 points or 1.33% higher at 31,743, Nifty gained 127 points or 1.4% to 9,282 on Monday.

