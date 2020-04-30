Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Indian Bank, Indiabulls Housing and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Laurus Labs, Aditya Birla Money among others.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens 660 points higher, Nifty at 9,750, RIL, HUL Q4 earnings today

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-India has reported a total 31,787 coronavirus cases, of which 1,813 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

- BSE Sensex ended 605 points higher at 32,720 and NSE Nifty rose 172 points to 9,553 on Wednesday

- Rupee closed 52 paise higher at 75.67 per dollar today, as compared to its earlier closing of 76.19 per US dollar.

- On a net basis, both FIIs & DIIs bought Rs 722.08 cr andRs 78.67 cr respectively in equities on Wednesday

Liberty Shoes: Company said Care Ratings has revised ratings for its long term bank facilities (fund based limits) worth Rs 135.00 crore to CARE A- with negative outlook and its short term bank facilities (non fund based limits)worth Rs 47.64 to CARE A2+ (A Two Plus).

Dalmia Bharat: The company announced it has bought back 3,00,000 equity shares worth Rs 23,17,177 of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of INR 2 from the open market using the stock exchange mechanism

Motilal Oswal: The company announced it has bought back 15,000 equity shares at Rs 78,626.

Punjab Sind Bank: Company board has passed approval for raising equity capital up to an amount of Rs 500 crore through QIP route in one or more tranches within the next 12 months.

Indian Bank: Bank has revised the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLRs) effective from 3 May, 2020.

Force Motors: The company declared outstanding borrowing as on 31 March 2020, of Rs 262.20 cr.

Gillette India: Company's board plans to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company announced it has bought back 50,000 equity shares at Rs 3,65,574.

Mahindra Finance: Company announced that Manulife has today acquired a 49% stake in Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited (MAMCPL), Mahindra Trustee Company Private Limited (MTCPL).

TD Power Systems: Company announced it has partially resumed operations, in view of various directives issued by the Central Government/ State Governments on the exemptions from lockdown.

AU Small Finance Bank: Company board will meet on Saturday, May, 2, 2020 to consider and approve March quarterly results and also approve raising of funds via private placement.

Suven Pharmaceuticals: Company said the damage to all the equipment, furniture & fixtures in the fire incident of its R&D labs situated in the premises of Jeedimetla Unit, is estimated around Rs 17 crores and were fully insured. There is no impact on the operations in Jeedimetla Unit, the filing added.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company has made timely payment of interest in respect of the following secured redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCDs) issued on private placement basis.

Q4 Earnings today: Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Laurus Labs, Aditya Birla Money, Walchand Peoplefirst, Security and Intelligence Services and ABB Power Products and Systems among others will be reporting their March quarterly results today.