Share Market LIVE: Sensex pre-opens 600 points higher, Nifty at 8,900 amid positive global cues

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a positive note on Thursday, tracking trend from weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex pre-opened 500 points higher at 30,413 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty started 219 points lower at 8,968.SGX Nifty traded 135 points higher at 8,867 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. On Wednesday BSE 30-share index Sensex ended 173 points lower to 29,893 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 43 points lower at 8,748.

There 15.18 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 0.88 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Several countries have closed their borders and urged citizens to stay back home as a part of coronavirus measures. As of Thursday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 5,916, with 506 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 178. Wednesday recorded biggest single day jump in both the number of coronavirus cases and deaths so far. India reported 773 new cases and reported 32 deaths in 24 hours period on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Pre-open session

9:05 AM

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a positive note on Thursday, tracking trend from weak global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex pre-opened 500 points higher at 30,413 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty started 219 points lower at 8,968.

Oil surges ahead of OPEC+ meet

8: 55 AM

Oil prices surged marginally in early trade ahead of a crucial meeting of oil-producing countries. Crude Oil traded 0.50% higher at 33.34 USD after rising as much as 6% overnight and. According to reports, OPEC+ is to discuss a massive cut of up to 10 mbpd in its meet Thursday. Brent crude has risen almost 56% from recent lows.

Global market cues

8: 45 AM

Wall Street jumped on hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States was nearing a peak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 gained 3.41%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 2.58%.

This also lifted the MSCI's index of global equities more than 2%.

Asian shares were poised to track Wall Street's gains, with Hang Seng, SGX Nifty, Strait Times and Kospi trading 1% higher today, while Nikkei and Taiwan fell marginally.

Stocks to watch today on April 9

8: 35 AM

IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, NLC Indiaamong others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks in news:IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, NLC India and more

Market expectations

8: 30 AM

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking bullish global rally and strong cues from overseas. SGX Nifty traded 135 points higher at 8,867 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today. On Wednesday BSE 30-share index Sensex ended 173 points lower to 29,893 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 43 points lower at 8,748.

Coronavirus toll in India

8: 20 AM

India has recorded a total of 5,274 coronavirus cases, of which 4,714 are active & 410 have been recovered. India on Wednesday recorded biggest single day jump in both the number of coronavirus cases and deaths so far. India reported 773 new cases and reported 32 deaths in 24 hours period on Wednesday.

Global toll from virus

8: 15 AM

There 15.18 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 0.88 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. Several countries have closed their borders and urged citizens to stay back home as a part of coronavirus measures. As of Thursday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 5,916, with 506 recovered cases.

DII/FII action on Wednesday

8: 10 AM

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,943.4 crore while DIIs net sold Rs 1,757.8 crore in equities on Wednesday.

Rupee on Wednesday

8: 05 AM

Rupee ended at record closing low of 76.37 against the US dollar on Wednesday as compared to its previous closing of 75.64 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Last close

8: 00 AM

Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains and ended on a bearish note on Wednesday, in line with global peers. Yesterday, BSE 30-share index Sensex ended 173 points lower to 29,893 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 43 points lower at 8,748.

Share Market Update: Sensex ends 175 points lower, Nifty at 8,748; TCS, Titan, Shree Cement top losers