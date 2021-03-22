Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty seen opening higher; Future Retail, Adani Green, Airtel in focus

Indian equity markets are likely to start week on positive note, tracking mixed cues from Asian peers and firm trading at Singapore Nifty Futures. At 8:30 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 65.8 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 14,819.50 on the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicating a gap up opening for domestic bourses. Asian markets were trading mostly lower, barring China's Shanghai Composite, tracking weak cues from the US stocks which closed sharply lower on Friday as rising bond yields and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe spooked investors sentiments. Among the individual stocks, shares of Future Retail, Adani Green, Bharti Airtel will be in focus today.

On Friday, the Indian benchmark indices closed higher, snapping five session losing streak, as markets witnessed strong recovery in final hour of day's trade owing to strong buying seen in FMCG, Pharma and Energy stocks. The BSE Sensex surged 641 points or 1.3 per cent to close at 49,858, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,736.80, up by 178.95 points or by 1.23 per cent. Among the individual stocks, NTPC was top gainers, rising 4.6 per cent, followed by HUL, Power Grid Corporation of India, ITC, Reliance Industries, Nestle India which rose up to 4 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra were among notable losers.

Check live updates of Sensex and Nifty here:

8:45 am: SGX Nifty indicates higher opening for Sensex, Nifty

8:40 am: Sensex last week

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 933.84 points or 1.83 per cent during the last week. From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever Limited managed to close the week with gains in their market valuation, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India were among notable losers.

8:40 am: FPI inflows into equities hit record high since FY13

Foreign portfolio investors have injected in a record $36 billion into equities so far this fiscal up to March 10, which is the highest since FY13, shows the latest data from the Reserve Bank. On the other hand, net foreign direct investment inflows jumped to $44 billion, till end January, up from $36.3 billion a year ago, driven by the massive inflows in November and December, with the last month of the year getting a record USD 6.3 billion. But the inflows moderated in January due to lower inflows into equities, shows the latest data from the March issue of RBI Bulletin released over the weekend.

8:35 am: Market cap of 8 of top 10 valued companies tanks over Rs 1.38 lakh crore

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,38,976.88 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit. The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries tanked Rs 35,976.08 crore to Rs 13,19,808.41 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation plunged Rs 30,061.52 crore to reach Rs 8,25,024.73 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline of Rs 20,787.22 crore to Rs 3,62,953.84 crore.

8:30 am: Asian markets trade mixed on weak cues from US markets

Asian markets were trading mostly lower, tracking weak cues from the US stocks which closed sharply lower on Friday as rising bond yields and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe spooked investors sentiments. The China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.58 per cent, while the Hang Seng was trading 0.51 per cent lowerer. The Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.74 per cent.

8:25 am: US stocks ended lower on Friday

On Friday, Wall Street ended sharply lower as rising bond yields and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe spooked investors sentiments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.71 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.06 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.4 per cent to 13,525.

8:2o am: Stocks in focus

Shares of Future Retail, Adani Green, Bharti Airtel will be in focus on today's trade.

8:15 am: FII investment trends

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stood as net buyer in equity, but turned net seller in debt market on Friday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 1,314.19 crore and Rs -308.79 crore.