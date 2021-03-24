Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 337 pts lower, Nifty at 14,712; RIL, Airtel, ONGC in focus

Indian stock markets, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Wednesday, tracking bearish cues from Asian markets and muted trading at Singapore Nifty futures. The BSE Sensex opened lower at 49,714, down 337 points or 0.65 per cent and the NSE Nifty belled at 14,712, down 102 points or by 0.69 per cent. Among the individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, IDBI Bank, Anupam Rasayan, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session.On the global front, Asian markets were trading lower, tracking negative cues from the US stocks which settled lower in overnight trade.

On Tuesday, Indian stock market ended higher on the back of strong gains in bank and realty sectors. The BSE Sensex closed at 50,051, up 280 points or 0.56 per cent and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,814, up 78.35 points or by 0.53 per cent. Among the individual stocks, UltraTech Cement, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank were among top gainers, while ONGC, Power Grid Corporation of India, ITC, NTPC, HDFC were among top losers. On the sectoral front, bank, power and realty index were among top gainers, while metal and FMCG space were among top laggards. The BSE bank index rose 1.5 per cent after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment on the loan moratorium. In a partial relief to banks and financial institutions, the apex court has refrained from a complete waiver of interest.

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open lower

The BSE Sensex opened lower at 49,714, down 337 points or 0.65 per cent and the NSE Nifty belled at 14,712, down 102 points or by 0.69 per cent.

9:12 am: Gold price today

Gold price extended fall on Wednesday amid investors' increasing appetite for riskier assets. Gold price tumbled by Rs 800 per 10 gram in Indian on Wednesday. 22-carat Gold was quoting at Rs 43,000 per 10 gram, while the 24-carat gold price was Rs 44,000 per 10 gram.

9:05 am: Crude oil prices rise on Wednesday

Crude oil prices rise marginally on Wednesday amid bargain hunting by investors amid recent fall, while slump in demand in wake of rising COVID-19 cases restricted gains. Brent crude futures rose by 0.4% to $61.06 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 0.3% to $57.95 a barrel.On Tuesday, benchmark US crude oil for May delivery dropped $3.79 to $57.26 a barrel, while brent crude oil for May delivery closed $3.83 to $60.79 a barrel.

9:00 am: Banking stocks to be in focus

Banking stocks will be eyed as the government on Tuesday informed Parliament that non-performing assets of banks fell to Rs 5.70 lakh crore in December 2020 and the recovered amount stood at Rs 2.74 lakh crore on the back of preventive measures taken by the government.

8:45 am: Stocks to watch today: RIL, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam, others

Among the individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Rail Vikas Nigam, JK Tyre and Industries, Suzlon, Tata Motors will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session.

8:30 am: Asian markets trade in red

Asian markets were trading lower, tracking negative cues from the US stocks which settled lower in overnight trade. The China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.92 per cent, while the Hang Seng was trading 1.67 per cent lower. The Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.8 per cent.

8:25 am: US stocks ended lower on Tuesday

Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by fall in technology, industrial and bank stocks. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.9 per cent.

8:20 am: Stock in news: Future Retail, Mindtree, Piramal, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, RailTel, ONGC

Shares of Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, IDBI Bank, Anupam Rasayan, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session.

8:15 am: FIIs turn net buyer in equity and debt

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyer in equity and debt market on Tuesday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 276.50 crore and Rs 379.27crore.

8:10 am: SGX Nifty indicates negative opening for Sensex, Nifty

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weak cues from Asian markets and muted trading at Singapore Nifty futures. At 8:10 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 6.2 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 14,833.20 on the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicating a negative start at Dalal Street.