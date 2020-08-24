Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11,371; NTPC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 24: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a bullish note on Monday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 35 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Suzlon, IRB Infra, LIC Housing Finance, NOCIL, Scooters India and Globus Spirits will also set the tone for the stock market today. Last Friday, Sensex ended 214 points higher at 38,541 and Nifty closed 59 points higher at 11,371. In the last week, Sensex has risen 557 points or 1.47%, while Nifty has gained 193 points or 1.73%.

9. 20AM: Nifty outlook

As per Reliance Securities, in the last week, NSE-NIFTY lost once out of five trading sessions and reported gain of 1.7%. On Friday, the index bounced after forming a bearish reversal pattern around its negative gap of 28th February, 2020 (11,433-11,537), but later surrendered partial gain. Due to higher level reversal in the index, its technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart remained in sell mode. This could drag the index towards its 20-day EMA and its 200-day SMA, which are now placed at 11,204 and 10,30 levels, respectively. On the higher side, the index will continue to face major hurdles in the range of 11,433-11,537.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,350 and then at 11,328 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,406 and then at 11,440 levels.

9. 13 AM: Opening session

Mirroring positive cues from other Asian markets, the S&P BSE Sensex opened 111 points or 0.34% at 38,566. The Nifty 50 index gained 40 points or 0.36% at 11,412.

9.03 AM: FII/DII data

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 410.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 250.65 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 August, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Earnings Today

Suzlon, IRB Infra, LIC Housing Finance, NOCIL, Scooters India and Globus Spirits are among of the companies which will announce their April-June quarter earnings today.

8. 40 AM: Rupee close

On the currency front, Rupee, the Indian benchmark currency posted biggest single-session rise against the US dollar since July 15 and closed at 74.84 per dollar as against the earlier closing of 75.03 per dollar. This was on the back of a weak dollar that fell after the US labour market looked weak.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Domestic benchmark indices ended on a bullish note on Friday led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong cues from global equities. Sensex ended 214 points higher at 38,541 and Nifty closed 59 points higher at 11,371. In the last week, Sensex has risen 557 points or 1.47%, while Nifty has gained 193 points or 1.73%.

