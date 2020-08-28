Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 11,602; Infosys, L&T, M&M, Cipla top performers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 28: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 188 points higher at 39,301 and Nifty was rising 52 points higher at 11,611. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Inox Wind, Khadim India, Centum Electronics, GP Petroleums, Industrial Investment Trust, Kohinoor Foods, Magnum Ventures, SJVN, Polytex India among others will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 39 points higher at 39,113. The Nifty 50 index ended 9 points higher at 11,559.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 19 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 188 points higher at 39,301 and Nifty was rising 52 points higher at 11,611.

9.08 AM: FII/ DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,164.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 809.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 August, provisional data showed.

9. 00 AM: Earnings Today

Inox Wind, Khadim India, Centum Electronics, GP Petroleums, Industrial Investment Trust, Kohinoor Foods, Magnum Ventures, SJVN, Polytex India, among others will be reporting April-June quarter results.

8. 50 AM: Technical Insights

As per technical outlook, where Nifty failed to hold 11,600, Sensex closed just above 39,100.

Commenting on Nifty's technicals, Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking said, "Lackluster trading was witnessed throughout the day, with the benchmark index Nifty 50, unable to hold onto the initial gains of the day. Shorts have been squeezed hard in this expiry, and with Nifty closing above the psychological mark of 11,500, bears are likely to remain cautious. Nifty would meet with a stiff wall of resistance around 11600-11650 zone whereas support is seen around 11250-11350 zone."

8. 40 AM: Market closing

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains on the back of mixed global cues and ended marginally higher on the F&O expiry day. Extending gains for the fifth straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 39 points higher at 39,113. The Nifty 50 index ended 9 points higher at 11,559. Yesterday, Sensex ended 230 points higher at 39,073 and Nifty 50 index ended 77 points higher at 11,549.

8. 30 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee, which fell 6 paise on opening deals, ended 0.65% stronger at 73.82, its highest level against the dollar since March 13. The local unit settled at 74.30 per dollar yesterday.