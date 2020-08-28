Stocks in news: Edelweiss Financial, NMDC, Hindustan Aeronautics, GMR Infra

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Inox Wind, Khadim India, Centum Electronics, GP Petroleums, Industrial Investment Trust, Kohinoor Foods, Magnum Ventures, SJVN, Polytex India among others.

Defence stocks: Shares of defencecompanies will be under investors' radar today after the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said that the government will put out a second negative list for defence imports early next year.

GMR Infrastructure: Company board has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of securities. The company has also unveiled a strategic group restructuring involving demerger of non-airport vertical business.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The company has approved selling 51% stake in its wealth management business for Rs 2,200 crore to Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAGAC Ecstasy.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BS-VI technology.

NMDC: The company's net profit in Q1FY21 fell 54.8% to Rs 532.9 crore as against Rs 1,179.3 crore in Q1 FY20. Company's revenue fell 40.6% to Rs 1,937.50 crore as against Rs 3,263.7 crore, YoY. The company board has also approved the demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit.

PNC Infratech: The company's consolidated net profit declined 48% YoY to Rs 92 crore in Q1FY21, while its revenue fell 28% YoY to Rs 1,093 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd: Company's offer for sale (OFS) was subscribed 1.60 times by non-retail investors on the first day of the issue on Thursday.

