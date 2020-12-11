Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 13,512; ONGC, NTPC, ITC, HUL, M&M top gainers

ensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 11: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was trading 190 points higher at 46,150 and Nifty gained by 65 points to 13,541. Yesterday, Sensex ended 143 points lower at 45,959 and Nifty fell 50 points to close at 13,478. On Wednesday, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,164 and Nifty too logged a record high of 13,548.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.20AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was trading 190 points higher at 46,150 and Nifty gained by 65 points to 13,541.

9. 10 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,259.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,275.22 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 December, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Market outlook

NSE-NIFTY failed to continue its prior up-move amidst negative global cues and profit booking across frontline majors. Yesterday, defensive sector-FMCG remained in focus with positive momentum and overall market breadth changed to negative. FII continued their buying spree. Its major technical indicators are positively poised. As mentioned earlier, undergoing positive momentum will continue. In case of near-term decline, the index will find strong support at 13,250 mark and bounce back. The index has potential to explore uncharted territory and will test 13,700 and 14,000 levels.

As for the day, support is placed at around 13,417 and then at 13,356 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,521 and then at 13,565 level

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, rupee, the local currency settled 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar, tracking muted domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Market indices retreated from record highs and closed lower on Thursday, in line with global equities. Sensex ended 143 points lower at 45,959 and Nifty fell 50 points to close at 13,478. Yesterday, Sensex ended 494 points higher at 46,103 and Nifty closed 136 points higher at 13,529. During the last session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,164 and Nifty too logged a record high of 13,548.