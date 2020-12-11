Stocks in news: Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Bank of Baroda, Muthoot Finance, Coal India, United Spirits

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

TVS group: TVS Motor Company Chairman and MD Venu Srinivasan on Thursday said members of the TVS family have agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies. Listed group companies include TVS Motor Co. Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, Sundaram Fasteners Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd and TVS Srichakra Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has restricted Kotak Mahindra Bank from paying dividend on perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS).

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it plans to invest more than $100 million in Austin and hire 1,000 new employees across Texas.

Bank of Baroda: Bank has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e. f. December 12, 2020.

Muthoot Finance: Company said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through public issue of bonds to fund its business growth.

Coal India: State-owned company has registered a 77% growth in e-auction sales, under five windows, at 68.3 million tonnes (MT) during the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal.

Ircon International: The company has been awarded work of Rs 900 crore by National Highways Authority of India.

IOC: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer, said that all its refineries are operating at 100% capacity, up from 88.1 percent in October month and 98.6 percent in the same period last year.

United Spirits: United Spirits Ltd (USL) has appointed Hina Nagarajan as the company's new CEO with effect from July 1, 2021. Incumbent Anand Kripalu will step down on June 30, 2021.

GE Power India: Board of directors appointed Yogesh Gupta, as an additional director and whole-time director & chief financial officer.

Centum Electronics: The board of directors of Centum Electronics Ltd has approved the proposal to increase stake in Centum Adetel Group (CAG) SA, to 64.66% from 59.77%.

IRCTC: The offer-for-sale for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) got a good response from non-retail investors as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one.

Mahindra & Mahindra: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Limited's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND AAA'. Outlook is stable.

PNC Infratech: Company in a joint venture with SPML Infra announced receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for an EPC project in Uttar Pradesh.

HDFC Bank: RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 lacs on the bank for bouncing of SGL which led to a shortage of balance in certain securities in the bank's CSGL account on November 19, 2020.