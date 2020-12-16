HDFC stock rises 2.5% on plan to raise Rs 5K cr via NCDs

Shares of the country's largest mortgage lender- Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) gained 2.5% on Wednesday after the HFC said it plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via February 2022 Non-Convertible Debentures at 4.23 percent.

HDFC stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2,411, rising 2.56% against the last closing of Rs 2350.90. HDFC is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. HDFC stock has risen 5.29% in the last 4 days

HDFC share price was trading 3.69% away from 52 week high of Rs 2499.65.

In the last week, HDFC stock has risen 5%. The stock of the private sector lender has risen 4.8% in a month and over 2% in one year.

The stock of the troubled lender touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,499.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,473.10. Market capitalisation of the lender rose to Rs 4,38,983.64 crore today.

Meanwhile, broader indices traded at new record highs on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 245 points higher at 46, 510 and Nifty gained 70 points to 13,640. In today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,592 and Nifty too logged a lifetime high of 13,666.

