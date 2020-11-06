Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty at 12,165; RIL, Titan, ITC, Sun Pharma top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on November 6: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was falling by 10 points, indicating muted trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, BHEL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Central Bank of India will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 724 points higher at 41,340 and Nifty rose 211 points to 12,120.

10. 13 AM: RIL share rises 3%

Reliance Industries share rose nearly 3% in early trade today after RIL said Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) would invest Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) into Reliance Retail for an equity stake of 2.04 per cent. The investment would value RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (approximately $62.4 billion).

10.08 AM: Market outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said:" The trend of the index is positive and we should work towards a target of 12300-12400. Since the markets have run up in the last couple of days, it would be best to accumulate the Nifty on dips for higher targets. The support for the index is at 11500 so the risk reward would be favourable if we enter closer to the support price."

9. 45 AM: Ramco Cements - 2Q result update

Commenting on Ramco Cements - 2QFY21 result update - Centrum Broking said in its note," Factoring the strong 1HFY21 performance we have revised our FY21e estimates EBTIDA/PAT/EPS estimates to Rs12.8bn/Rs6.5bn/Rs27.6 (earlier Rs10.4bn/Rs4.7bn/Rs19.8 respectively). However, the 1HFY21 show was driven by realisation gains with limited volume gains. This will normalize as non-trade sales increase, further check in expenses will reverse partially. Factoring the same we maintain our FY22e earnings at Rs15.6bn/Rs8.16bn/Rs34.7 respectively. As the stock continues to trade at premium we maintain our Reduce rating. We have valued TRCL at an EV/EBITDA of ~ 11x FY22e earnings to arrive at a revised target price of Rs623 (Rs578 earlier). At our TP the stock trades at a replacement cost of Rs7.6bn/mnt effective clinker converted capacity of 19.9mn tonnes FY22 rated capacities."

9. 30 AM: Stocks to watch today on November 6

RIL, IndiGo, HDFC Bank, Adani Power, Dish TV, Cadila among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9. 24 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was falling by 10 points, indicating a muted trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 55 points higher at 41,470 and Nifty gained 37 points to 12,137.

9. 14 AM: Nifty outlook

As per Reliance Smart Money: Finally, NSE-NIFTY managed to surpass its psychological hurdle-12,000 level and rose to 8-month high. Yesterday, the index continued its daily rising trend on back of global cues and also, due to buying across the board. Overall market breadth remained positive for straight third trading session in a row. Its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart are positively poised. Due to recent breakout, its short-term trend turned in favour of bulls. That could take the index towards 12,250 and 12,430 levels. On the lower side, the index will supports at 11,780 and 11,580 levels.

As for the day, support is placed at around 12,055 and then at 11,990 levels, while resistance is observed at 12,158 and then at 12,197 levels.

9. 08 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed on Friday as investors awaited for U.S. election results. Democrat Joe Biden reportedly crept closer to victory over U.S. President Donald Trump

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is closer to victory from Republican nominee President Donald Trump, winning Michigan and Wisconsin and just 6 votes short of 270 in terms of electoral votes. As per latest numbers, Joe Biden has won 264 electoral college votes, while US President Donald Trump has won 214 votes.

Wall Street stocks closed higher after the US Federal Reserve said Thursday it kept interest rates unchanged near zero, noting the economy remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

8. 50 AM:Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. ITC, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, BHEL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Central Bank of India, Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharma, SAIL are among the top companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results today

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

In the forex market, rupee zoomed 40 paise to close at 74.36 against the US dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing

