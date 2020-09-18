Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 120 points, Nifty at 11,566; Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 18: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 220 points higher at 39,200 and Nifty gained 58 points to 11,584. Yesterday, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex closed 323 points lower at 38,979 and NSE Nifty 50 fell 85 points to 11,519. Equities overseas were buoyed also today after central banks globally pledged to keep interest rate near zero for prolonged period to support economy in coronavirus induced downturn.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.01 AM: Top gainers and losers

Sun Pharma, followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, TCS, Titan, PowerGrid, NTPC, Reliance Industries and Asian Paints were among the top gainers on Sensex today. On the other hand, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Maruti and Nestle India were among the laggards.

9. 55 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks were trading mostly higher on Friday.

European stocks ended in red yesterday after the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe on Thursday warned of a "very serious situation" unfolding in Europe. Weekly cases have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March, said WHO's Hans Klug. The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1% on Thursday.

In Wall Street, stocks fell on Thursday as technology-related shares slid for a second day.

9. 43 AM: Market outlook

On today's opening session, -Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," We are successfully keeping above the levels of 11550 which is a positive sign. As long as we are above 11300-11350, the overall trend of the market has a positive bias and dips can be utilised to initiate fresh long positions. A target of 11800 is expected."

9. 32 AM: Nifty technical

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, "With a broader view also, we are a bit unsure whether the Nifty has enough strength to go pass the sturdy wall of 11650-11680. For the coming session, 11620-11650-11680 continues to be a strong resistance zone and we advise traders not get carried away by last 2-3 days' upmove. As far as supports are concerned, 11570-11540 would be seen as intraday supports and a move below 11540 would give early signs of weakness."

9.27 AM: Stocks to watch today on September 18

Vedanta, Dr Reddy, Hindalco, EIH, TVS Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9. 13 AM: Opening session

9. 04 AM: Market Outlook

On Nifty's near-term technicals, Aamar Deo Singh-Head Advisory, Angel Broking said," It appears that Nifty is unable to breach and hold above the 11600 mark, which is a crucial resistance. The overall uptrend remains intact, but for any meaningful rally towards 11750-11800 zone, 11600 level needs to be overcome. On the downside, 11200-11300 is a key zone of support."

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 249.82 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,067.83 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

Indian rupee, the domestic currency benchmark closed at 73.66 against the US currency, registering a fall of 14 paise over its last close of 73.52 per US dollar.

As per Geojit Financial Services, For USDINR, 73.83 and 74.05 may act as crucial levels in the upside while 73.48 and 73.25 will act as support levels.

8. 30 AM: Yesterday's closing

Sensex and Nifty ended on a bearish note on Thursday backed by weak global equities amid rising concerns about economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Erasing 2 days of gains, the 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex closed 323 points lower at 38,979 and NSE Nifty 50 fell 85 points to 11,519.

Sensex ends 323 points lower, Nifty at 11,519; Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv top losers