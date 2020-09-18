Stocks in news: Vedanta, Dr Reddy, Hindalco, EIH, TVS Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Defence stocks: The government has permitted foreign direct investment (FDI) of up to 74% under automatic route in the defence sector.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company has settled patent litigation for Revlimid with Celgene, a Bristol Myers Squibb Company, which allowed the company to sell Lenalidomide in the US post March 2022.

Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Copper: The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for supply of copper concentrate produced by Hindustan Copper.

EIH: The company set rights share issue price at Rs 65 per share and shareholders will get 8 rights shares for every 85 shares held.

TVS Motors: The company announced its new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading assembler of motorcycles in Colombia.

Vedanta: Vedanta Resources has approached the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for necessary approvals to start the reverse book building process for the delisting of Vedanta Ltd.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The company said it has won a 106.71 MW solar project in Chile, its fifth in Latin America, worth $62.6 million (about Rs 462 crore).

Hindustan Zinc: The company proposes to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via debentures.

Happiest Minds: The stock had a stellar debut on the bourses on Thursday, as it jumped 123.49 per cent to Rs 371, from the issue price of Rs 166.