Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty turn voaltile; Kotak Bank HCL Tech, TCS, HDFC twins top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 21: Sensex and Nifty traded higher on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Traders said global equity markets were highly volatile today, as worries about a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the globe spooked investors. Sensex was rising 103 points to 38,949 and Nifty was 13 points higher at 11,518. Last week, domestic market indices closed lower for the second straight session Friday amid mixed cues from global markets. Erasing early gains, Sensex ended 134 points lower at 38,845 and Nifty fell 25 points to 11,490. During the last week, Sensex ended 8.75 points or 0.02% lower, while Nifty gained a mere 40 points or 0.35%.

11. 13 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there were 312 lakh confirmed cases and 9.65 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, India's death toll from COVID-19 infections rose to 0.87 lakh and total coronavirus cases to 54.87 lakh as of Monday.

11. 02 AM: Market update

Uncertainty about a fresh round of fiscal stimulus from Washington and concerns over tensions between world two largest economies have kept the markets voaltile recently.

Traders said investors awaited developments on US fiscal stimulus by the Federal Reserve policymakers in the US, due this week. Concerns about tensions between the US and China, worries about the sluggish pace of economic recovery also kept investors pessimistic.

Investors were also spooked amid resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the world and European cities announcing new restrictions to curb the pandemic from spreading.

10. 56AM: Gold falls today

Gold prices were trading lower on Monday despite softer dollar, as investor focussed on speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers due this week on the US central bank's approach to inflation and stimulus measures.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold October Futures fell Rs 168 at Rs 51,547, after hitting an intraday low of Rs 51,534 against the previous close of Rs 51,715 per 10 gm. Since the beginning of the year, the yellow metal has risen 41.5% to life-time high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm, hit on August.

10. 40 AM: Seven of top 10 most valued companies lose over Rs 59,000 crore in combined m-cap

Combined erosion of Rs 59,259.58 crore was seen in the market capitalisation of the seven of the top 10 most valued domestic firms last week. Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards for the trading week closed on Friday.

10. 36 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Monday, as investors awaited developments on U.S. fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines amid a resurgence of infections in Europe.

China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans steady for the fifth straight month at its September fixing on Monday, as expected.

In US, stock indexes closed lower Friday, amid uncertainty about a fresh round of fiscal stimulus from Washington, concerns about tensions between the U.S. and China, and worries about the sluggish pace of economic recovery.

10. 21 AM: Nifty outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, "With a broader view also, we are a bit unsure whether the Nifty has enough strength to go pass the sturdy wall of 11650-11680. For the coming session, 11620-11650-11680 continues to be a strong resistance zone and we advise traders not get carried away by last 2-3 days' upmove. As far as supports are concerned, 11570-11540 would be seen as intraday supports and a move below 11540 would give early signs of weakness."

10. 14 AM: Market update

Sensex and Nifty traded higher on Monday, amid mixed global equities. Traders said global equity markets were highly volatile today, as worries about a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the globe spooked investors. Reversing trend from 2 days of consecutive falls, Sensex was rising 103 points to 38,949 and Nifty was 13 points higher at 11,518.

10. 08 AM: Stocks to watch today on September 21

Route Mobile, RITES, DHFL, Future Enterprises, HCL Tech, Ajanta Pharma among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session.

9. 55 AM: Nifty technicals

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said, "The markets continue to respect the 11500 level which is heartening for the bulls. The key level to be respected is 11300-11350 and if we can manage that, we should be able to achieve 11800 by the expiry next week."

9. 45 AM: Global markets

Asian markets are mostly mixed with Japanese markets closed for holiday. Standard Chartered & HSBC shares tumble after reports that they allegedly move illicit funds.

U.S. markets closed lower on Friday amid uncertainty about a fresh round of fiscal stimulus from Washington and concerns over tensions with China.

European markets closed lower as investors watched rise in coronavirus cases across Euro zone and the prospects of economic recovery.

9. 36 AM: Market technical outlook

Reliance Smart Money said in its note,"NSE-NIFTY continued its weekly rising trend and regained 11,500 mark. In the last week, the index lost thrice out of five trading sessions and reported gain of 0.4%. On Friday, the index tested its 20-day EMA and recovered major intraday loss. As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact provided the index stays firm above its short-term moving average 20-day EMA, which is placed at 11,436 mark. On the higher side, the index will face major hurdle at 11,794 mark. However in case of breakdown from its 20-day EMA, the index will find support at 11,185 level, which coincides with its recent swing low."

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,439 and then at 11,374 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,577 and then at 11,650 levels.

9. 22 AM: Rupee outlook

Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said," The Indian rupee ended the week with marginal gains of 0.10 percent, wherein the volatility has remained high on the back of US Fed and BoE interest rate decisions. Tracking the decline in Dollar Index, long bets in the domestic unit have surged in line with the other Asian peers. As the US Fed looks inclined to continue with a low interest rate regime for several years to support the economic recovery path, dollar index has remained under pressure. On the other hand, the RBI also seems to have given a pause to its dollar buying spree to build its forex war chest, which has provided room for the local unit to edge higher.

Commenting on Rupee's near term outlook, she added," Going ahead, rupee has strong support at 74 mark, while 72.80 remains a stiff hurdle on the higher side. The Indo-China border tensions will keep the uncertainty alive for the rupee, while the trajectory of dollar index will also provide further cues."

9. 16 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note on Monday, extending last week's bearish trend, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was falling 33 points to 38,812 and Nifty was 1 points lower at 11,503.

9. 08 AM: CII data

The latest CII Business Confidence Index has surged to the level of 50.3 in July-September 2020, bouncing back from its lowest reading of 41 recorded in April-June 2020, the industry chamber said in a statement.

8. 50 AM: FII and DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 205.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 100.83 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 September, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee strengthened by 21 paise to close at 73.45 per dollar on Friday as weak American currency that buoyed investor sentiment.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Friday

Last week, domestic market indices closed lower for the second straight session Friday amid mixed cues from global markets. Erasing early gains, Sensex ended 134 points lower at 38,845 and Nifty fell 25 points to 11,490. During last week, Sensex ended 8.75 points or 0.02% lower, while Nifty gained mere 40 points or 0.35%.

