Share Market News Live: Sensex falls 400 points, Nifty below 11,100; BPCL, GAIL, Adani Ports top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 22: After a 2% fall yesterday, domestic indices Sensex and Nifty continued with bearish momentum for the third straight day on Tuesday, amid negative global equity trend. Overseas, equities were trading mixed today as fears about the potential worsening of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as uncertainty on further U.S. fiscal stimulus spooked traders. Sensex traded 287 points lower at 37,729 and Nifty fell 80 points to 11,170. Yesterday, Sensex ended 811 points lower at 38,034 and Nifty fell 282 points lower at 11,222.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.05 AM: Oil prices

Crude oil prices shot down on possible return of Libyan output and expectation of weak fuel demand recovery due to rising pandemic cases. However, a potential supply disruption in US Gulf of Mexico due to nearing tropical storm supported the sentiments. Both WTI and Brent slipped more than 2.00 percent.

9. 56 AM: Market update

Resurgence of corona virus cases in Europe and uncertainty over US fiscal stimulus crippled the market sentiments. Global equities tumbled down, where most of the European indices slipped more than 2.00 percent.

9. 40 AM: Commodity markets-gold

Precious metals slipped lower on firm dollar and on cautious stance ahead of US Federal Reserve official's speech later this week. In the international platform, gold spot shed more than half a percent. Silver spot slipped as well by more than 1.00 percent. MCX precious metals have also moved in tandem with global markets.

9. 36 AM: Market turns red

9. 20 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Tuesday, as Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered continued to see declines following a Monday drop. Markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

In the US, stocks fell on Monday as fears about the potential worsening of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as uncertainty on further U.S. fiscal stimulus, rattled traders.

Concerns over another wave of coronavirus cases came as the U.K. reportedly considers another national lockdown to stop an increase in infections.

9.11 AM: Opening session

After a 2% fall yesterday, domestic indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 539.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 517.95 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 September, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Nifty outlook

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said," On the daily chart, we can observe a formation of a Head and Shoulders pattern and Nifty has closed right at the neckline of the pattern. Thus, a continuation of the down move could lead to further sell-off and hence, we continue with our recent advise for traders to stay light on positions and avoid overnight positions

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the sectoral front, all the indices closed majorly in red territory. While metal and realty index closed 5.5% lower each, 4% drop was seen in media, pharma, PSU Banks and auto scrips.

8. 30 AM: Closing on Monday

Extending fall for the third straight session, Sensex ended 811 points lower at 38,034 and Nifty fell 282 points lower at 11,222. Triggered by a massive global sell-off, Sensex and Nifty closed over 2% each, amid heavy selling in index heavyweights.

Global equity markets fell sharply today, as worries about a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the globe spooked investors, especially after many European cities started lockdown restrictions.

Sensex, Nifty tumble 2% as rising COVID-19 cases spook investors